"This is the end"— James Bond fans disappointed as Amazon MGM receives full creative control of franchise

Fans of the James Bond franchise received quite the shocking update on Thursday. On February 20, 2025, it was revealed that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were stepping back away from the franchise they have long controlled and have given full creative control for it to Amazon MGM Studios. And it looks like it surely did stir and shake the fanbase of the franchise online.

With Daniel Craig's set of James Bond movies ending with No Time to Die in 2021, fans have been waiting to see who would step into the shoes of the iconic character into the future. However, when Amazon acquired MGM Studios, many fans grew concerned about how this would affect the classic movie franchise.

With Amazon MGM Studios now having full creative control over the 007 series, fans have voiced their displeasure online. Many are afraid that this will lead to an oversaturation of the franchise. One fan tweeted,

"This is the end. Hold your breath and count to ten. Thank you Bond, James Bond - for the adventures, and thank you Ms Broccoli for taking good care of our James," said one fan quoting Adele's hit song for Skyfall.

"This is quite possibly the WORST thing to happen to this franchise. I honestly can't believe I'm reading this. James Bond was more than your average franchise. It had class, prestige, they were indie films made as blockbusters...now? It'll be milked dry. It's truly the end," said another fan.

"Say goodbye to James Bond's prestige and hello to milking the franchise to death for the content gods," reacted another fan.

Many fans also called out Amazon MGM on how they might not respect the James Bond franchise itself and make it a content factory that just keeps churning out projects—similar in the vein of what Disney has done with Star Wars.

"Amazon MGM Studios gaining creative control of the 007 franchise is the death knell for Bond. It’s gonna be films (and shows) written and constructed on baffling, garbage algorithms," said another fan.

"They’ll probably cast the new James Bond based on his instagram followers," reacted another fan of the franchise.

"Star Wars used to feel like an event, and Disney has commodified it and stripped it of nearly everything that made it feel special. Amazon is going to do the same with James Bond. What was once a long-running, theatrical FILM franchise will now be stripped bare and commodified," reacted another fan.

Barbara Broccoli comments on handing over James Bond to Amazon MGM

While Broccoli and Wilson still remain the owners of the franchise, Amazon will be making all the creative decisions going forward. In a statement to Variety, Broccoli spoke about how she will be taking a step back from the series to finally focus on other projects and showed her gratitude for working with the previous creatives.

"My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli," said Broccoli.

She continued:

"I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

As of now, no new 007 project is in development; however, it was confirmed that meetings with Aaron Taylor-Johnson previously did take place. Aside from that, there are no new updates on who Daniel Craig's successor will be.

For further updates on the 007 films, stay tuned with us.

