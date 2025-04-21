Who plays Archie in MobLand? Everything to know about the actor

The crime drama television series, MobLand on Paramount Plus, has become quite the hit among audiences. Featuring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Paddy Considine in crucial roles, the show centers on the lives of crime families in London.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

MobLand's plot chronicles Conrad Harrigan (played by Pierce Brosnan), the patriarch of an organized crime family, fighting for his family's position in the criminal world. The Harrigans are feuding with the Stevensons, and they have hired Harry Da Souza (played by Tom Hardy) to take care of the matter.

The first episode of the show, which was released on March 30, 2025, already gave audiences a peek at the show's complex nature. In the episode, Conrad killed one of his closest friends, Archie (played by Alex Jennings), on suspicion of his being a police informant.

Archie in MobLand is played by Alex Jennings

Alex Jennings plays Archie Hammond in MobLand (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, episode 1 of MobLand saw Conrad kill Archie after the former was led to believe that the latter was a Grass. Following the incident, several people became curious about Alex Jennings, the actor who plays the character, due to the importance of his role in the show's narrative.

Alex Jennings (full name: Alex Michael Jennings) was born on May 10, 1957, in Essex, England, UK, to parents Peggy Patricia and Michael Thomas Jennings. According to his CV on the Independent Talent website, Jennings trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Alex Jennings has been active as an actor since 1978. As per The Movie Database, he has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre in a significant manner.

Alex Jennings has an elaborate career in theatre, television, and film (Image via Getty)

Some of the initial projects that brought Jennings recognition in the world of theatre include The Scarlet Pimpernel (1985) and Measure for Measure (1987). But his most accomplished theatre work includes Too Clever by Half (1988), Peer Gynt (1994), and My Fair Lady (2001). He won an Olivier Award for acting for the three projects, respectively.

Jennings continues to be a part of theatre with small breaks in between. His last recorded production was in the year 2022 when he appeared in the role of David Highland in The Southbury Child by playwright Stephen Beresford.

Alex Jennings has also appeared in films. Some of the projects he has worked on, as an actor, include War Requiem (1989) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (1996). He is most renowned for playing parts in films such as Munich – The Edge of War (2021), Your Christmas or Mine? (2022), and Your Christmas or Mine 2 (2023).

Jennings has also acted in television shows. Some of his significant contributions are in the shows Alfonso Bonzo (1990), The State Within (2006), and The Crown (2016-17, 2022).

About MobLand

MobLand is a new Paramount Plus series created by Ronan Bennett. It is produced by Peter Heslop and executive-produced by Ronan Bennett, Guy Ritchie, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and others.

The official synopsis for the show, as highlighted by the network, reads:

"Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives."

It continues:

"Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed - and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

The next episode of MobLand will be released on April 27, 2025.

