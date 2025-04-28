MobLand episode 5, titled Funeral for a Friend, aired on April 27, 2025, at 12 am PT on Paramount+. After Richie invites everyone to Tommy's funeral, this episode shows how things changed between the Harrigans, the Stevensons, and the Da Souzas.

In this episode, heated arguments, shocking events, and a cliffhanger ending keep viewers on edge, wondering what will happen next.

At the beginning of MobLand episode 5, Kevin and Harry discuss the dangers of their situation now that Richie has invited them to Tommy's wake. The growing conflict between the Stevensons and the Harrigans remains the central focus, with every event having significant consequences for the characters.

By the end of the episode, viewers are left awestruck as Vron, a key character, dies from a car blast, and the story now takes a dramatic turn. As the closing credits roll over, there's an aerial shot of the car blast, and a cloud of thick, black smoke rises when the car explodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from MobLand episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Shocking death of Vron ends MobLand episode 5

Vron and Richie in a still from MobLand episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

MobLand episode 5 ends with the dramatic and violent death of Vron. After a long day at Tommy’s funeral and wake, tensions between the Harrigans and the Stevensons reach a boiling point. Vron, who has been caught in a complicated relationship with both Richie and Maeve, becomes the unfortunate victim of Maeve’s vengeance.

This final act of violence sets the stage for what comes next in the series. The insult Maeve received at the funeral still lingers in her mind, fueling her anger. She tells her coworker, Paul, to put a bomb in Vron's car. The next morning, as Vron heads out for a shopping trip, she casually walks to her car. As soon as she turns the key, the car explodes, engulfing her in flames.

Maeve’s plan and plotting of Vron’s death in MobLand season 1 episode 5

A still from MobLand episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

In MobLand episode 5, Maeve’s actions and decisions take center stage as she navigates her role in the Harrigan family’s power struggles. Already desperate to ignite a war with the Stevensons, Maeve’s plotting reaches its peak when she targets Vron, the wife of Richie Stevenson.

Maeve's husband, Conrad, has been cheating on her for a long time, and she has had to deal with the pain of it. One of the most interesting things about her character in this episode is that she can't stand being pushed to the side of the family's power structure, especially when it comes to how her husband treats her.

After being insulted by Vron, Maeve heads home, unaware that her son, Kevin, has drugged her as a precaution. Kevin is aware of how dangerous Maeve can be when she is upset, so he takes it upon himself to neutralize her for the time being.

Maeve's choice to kill Vron is the turning point in the story that causes chaos. Her anger and jealousy reach a peak after Vron viciously insults her, questioning her intimacy with Conrad. Vron's comments make Maeve feel terrible, and her anger leads her to make a horrible decision. She orders her henchman, Paul, to put a bomb in Vron's car, which makes her death inevitable.

It feels like Maeve's actions aren't just caused by dislike for someone. She wants to show how strong she is by starting a gang war. She thinks that this will give her and the Harrigans the power they need to take over.

Eddie and Vron’s affair is no more a secret

A still from MobLand episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

Eddie and Vron's affair is a secret relationship that significantly impacts the power dynamic between the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Eddie is upset that no one in his family respects him and that he and his grandfather, Conrad, are always fighting over who is in charge. He finds comfort and closeness with Vron, Richie Stevenson's wife.

Vron, on the other hand, sees it as a way to get away from the emotional neglect she feels in her marriage to Richie. Eddie's secret relationship with Vron helps Harry in more ways than one. In MobLand episode 5, Harry tells Freddie, one of Richie's men, that he knows about Eddie and Vron's affair. Harry tells Freddie that he will tell everyone about his secret if he doesn't help him with his plans.

The deal between Conrad and Richie becomes crucial

A still from MobLand episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

One of the most significant moments in MobLand episode 5 is the conversation between Conrad and Richie following the funeral. Richie makes it clear that while he knows Eddie killed Tommy, he does not want to start a war.

At the funeral, behind closed doors, Richie reveals to the family that he knows the real reason why Tommy died. In a direct conversation with Conrad, Richie says that Eddie, not Valjon, killed Tommy.

However, Richie is ready to forget about Eddie's actions for now and makes Conrad a deal: there won't be a war as long as Eddie is "fair game," which means Richie can kill Eddie if he sees him in public. Conrad agrees to the terms, even though he doesn't want to. He knows he has to if he wants to stop more deaths.

The first passage Richie reads is from John’s Bible, 13:6: "God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son. And those that believe in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Richie's use of this passage makes it sound like he is in charge and that people who follow him will do well. People there get a clear message: they have to pick a side. Richie thinks that he is the most powerful person in the room. He ensures that those who follow him will live and those who don't will die.

A still from MobLand episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

Richie follows this up with a second passage from John’s Bible,14:1-3:

"My Father’s house has many rooms. If that were not so, would I say that I’m going there to prepare a place for you? And if I prepare a place for you, I will come back, and I will take you there with me so you may also be where I am."

In Richie’s context, this passage isn't less about salvation and more about victory. His message: “My side will win, and I’ll have room for anyone who wants to join me.”

Though he doesn't want to, Conrad agrees to Richie's terms. The deal shows how unstable the power dynamic is between the two families. Even though Richie is strong, he doesn't want to make things worse right now.

Now, Conrad has to do what Richie says to stop more violence. Even though this agreement seems like a solution, it is only temporary. Eddie is always in danger because of the deal, which is a plot device that will definitely have effects in later episodes.

The underdeveloped Harrigan kids are up to something now

A still from MobLand episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

Brendan and Seraphina, two of the less-developed characters within the Harrigan family, begin to get more screen time in MobLand episode 5. Both have been kept on the edges of the main group.

Seraphina has been left out because she is the child of one of Conrad's affairs, while Maeve has called Brendan "a big donkey's c*ck." Despite this, Brendan wants to prove himself to his family and asks Seraphina for help.

Brendan wants to make a significant place in the family, so he shows Seraphina a beautiful Mozambique ruby. Seraphina is naturally interested since she works as a jeweler. Brendan tells her that he knows someone in Antwerp who can give them more rubies.

A still from MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

Seraphina agrees to listen to him even though she doesn't believe the deal is real. She knows that Gemfields, a big name in the ruby business, is the only company that can sell rubies from Mozambique, so Brendan's contact shouldn't be able to get these gems.

However, Brendan adds that he has a buyer for the rubies, and they agree to make a deal to sell them. They both agree on the point that the business will make their dad, Conrad, a lot of money. It only seems like a matter of time before things go badly in this new subplot, which is full of possible tension.

MobLand season 1 episode 5 is available to stream on Paramount+.

