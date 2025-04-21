MobLand episode 5: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

MobLand season 1 episode 4, titled Rat Trap, captured audiences with its intense portrayal of crime and betrayal, and one can assume episode 5 is well on its way to delivering the same. Scheduled for release on April 27, 2025, the episode titled Funeral for a Friend is likely to continue delving into the intricate power struggles within the Harrigan family and the growing tension between the various factions.

The plot of MobLand episode 5 is expected to focus on Kevin and Harry as they search for insurance and an exit strategy as the threat of imminent danger looms over them. As their relationship with the Harrigans grows, it makes it harder for Kevin and Harry to find a way out of the criminal world.

At the same time, Brendan, who is having trouble finding his place, may go up to Seraphina to try and get back on track. As things get worse, Richie is likely to come up with a new plan that can upset the delicate balance of power, leaving Bella and Jan to think about their own problems. Maeve's quick decisions are also expected to be integral to how the story moves forward.

Fans of MobLand can look forward to a mix of action, suspense, and character-driven scenes in episode 5. In a world where trust is hard to find and every move can be dangerous, this episode continues to look at how complicated loyalty, power, and survival can be.

As Maeve and Eddie's plan comes together, the Harrigan family will be put to the test. Viewers will have to wait and see how the events affect the characters they've grown to love.

MobLand episode 5 is coming out on April 27, 2025, on Paramount+

MobLand episode 5, titled Funeral for a Friend, will be released on Paramount+ on April 27, 2025, at 3 am ET. The episode will be available to stream at various times depending on viewers' region. Here is the release schedule of the upcoming episode.

Region Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) April 27, 2025, Sunday 12 am USA (Eastern Time) April 27, 2025, Sunday 3 am Brazil (BRT) April 27, 2025, Sunday 4 am UK (BST) April 27, 2025, Sunday 8 am Central Europe (CET) April 27, 2025, Sunday 9 am India (IST) April 27, 2025, Sunday 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) April 27, 2025, Sunday 9 am Philippines (PHT) April 27, 2025, Sunday 3 pm Australia (ACDT) April 27, 2025, Sunday 5:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) April 27, 2025, Sunday 7 pm

Where to watch MobLand episode 5

Viewers can stream MobLand episode 5 exclusively on Paramount+. The platform offers the show in various regions, ensuring that viewers worldwide can enjoy the new episode of this intense drama as soon as it drops.

MobLand episode 4 recap

In MobLand episode 4, titled Rat Trap, Harry tries to keep the Harrigan family from getting into more trouble. He gets a damaging video from Antoine and tries to bribe him, but fails. Antoine is told by Harry not to cross Bella again.

At the same time, Maeve starts to doubt Harry's loyalty after the police find Archie's body, which makes Conrad doubt Harry's involvement. After Richie asks if the right person was blamed for Tommy's death, Harry kills Valjon to keep up the appearance of loyalty.

Richie, feeling better, invites the Harrigans to Tommy's funeral. If they don't go, they will be seen as guilty and could get trapped.

Kevin has a hard time dealing with the bad things that happened in the past, especially the time he spent with the abusive guard Rusby, even though he says he doesn't remember him. As more secrets about Bella's past with Conrad come to light, they show that they have a complicated relationship that has caused problems within the family.

Harry's attempts to calm things down within the gang only make things more dangerous. Maeve tricks Eddie into thinking that killing Tommy was necessary to save the family, which helps her plan to get rid of Conrad and take control.

At the end of the episode, the Harrigans are nervous about what may happen because of their choices and the threat of war with the Stevensons.

What to expect from MobLand episode 5

In MobLand episode 5, Funeral for a Friend, there will be even more suspense and clever moves. Kevin and Harry will keep looking at their escape options, trying to figure out how to get out of the growing chaos. The more they talk about it, the more complicated their situation will become, and fans can expect more high-stakes moments as they deal with the results of their choices.

Brendan, on the other hand, feels like he needs to get back into the group, so he will go up to Seraphina and try to get back in. At the same time, Bella and Jan will have times when they think about their problems and show how close they are as friends despite the stress around them.

Richie will come up with a new idea that can change the balance of power, and Maeve will keep controlling things by taking bold steps that will make people talk. The episode will likely reveal the characters' hidden plans and power struggles.

MobLand episode 5 will premiere on April 27, 2025, on Paramount+.

