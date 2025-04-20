Who is Geoff Bell? Meet the actor who plays Richie Stevenson in Guy Ritchie's MobLand

Geoff Bell is a versatile English actor known for his performances in films and television. He is particularly celebrated for playing Richie Stevenson in Guy Ritchie's crime drama, MobLand (2025).

Ad

Bell's depiction of Richie as the head of the South London-based Stevenson gang highlights the character's intricate mix of intelligence and volatility. Richie is the main competitor for the Harrigan family, headed by Pierce Brosnan's character, Conrad.

Ronan Bennett's MobLand debuted on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. Focusing on the continuous power battle between the Harrigan family and the up-and-coming Stevenson gang, the show explores London's harsh underbelly.

Geoff Bell's Richie Stevenson takes center stage in the conflict of this high-stakes drama, therefore contesting the Harrigans' control over the criminal empire of London. With Guy Ritchie directing many episodes, the show boasts a star-studded cast including Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Paddy Considine.

Ad

Trending

Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), the fixer, struggles to maintain control as the Stevensons threaten the Harrigan family. The rivalry turns violent, threatening both families' dominance.

Geoff Bell: The actor behind Richie Stevenson in Guy Ritchie's MobLand

Ad

Geoff Bell has been acting for more than 20 years and has had many notable roles in movies and on TV. Bell is known for playing tough guys and gritty characters. His career path has made him one of the most reliable character actors in the UK.

His early performances, including those in Mike Bassett: England Manager (2001) and Green Street (2005), established him as a strong presence in the cinema business. Bell's performance as Tommy Hatcher, a rival of the main protagonists in Green Street, underlined his ability to correctly convey tension and violence.

Ad

In War Horse (2011), Bell played Sergeant Sam Perkins, and in Rogue One (2016), he played a tough, supporting role. His casting in MobLand as volatile gang leader Richie Stevenson is due to his crime drama acting skills.

Read More: MobLand: What is a Grass? Explained

Geoff Bell's career highlights and early life

Ad

Geoff Bell, born February 24, 1963, in Peckham, London, had a difficult childhood in Lambeth Walk's working-class area. Bell entered talent competitions at 10 years old and discovered his passion for acting despite early struggles.

Only later in life did Bell fully commit to acting. After running a cleaning business and facing personal issues, Bell decided to act at 28. He graduated from Westminster's Morley College at 30 and began his career.

Bell’s commitment to acting paid off, as he soon became a fixture in both British and international films. Over the years, he has built an extensive resume, with over 50 movies to his name, including major roles in The Business (2005), Stardust (2007), and RocknRolla (2008).

Ad

From menacing gangsters to sympathetic characters, his work in both supporting and leading roles has earned him respect for his ability to represent a wide spectrum of people. Bell has more recently started directing and writing; his first film, Bacon, won praise at the Venice Film Festival, therefore increasing his impact in the entertainment sector.

Everything to know about MobLand

Ad

MobLand is a British crime drama that delves into the violent underworld of London’s criminal families. The series, created by Ronan Bennett and directed in part by Guy Ritchie, follows the power struggle between two rival families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons.

Set in contemporary London, the series investigates ideas of loyalty, treachery, and the extremes individuals will go to defend their empire. MobLand, starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, delivers strong drama and action on the screen.

Ad

The series focuses on Harry Da Souza, a fixer working for the Harrigan family, who must navigate the escalating tensions between the two gangs. Richie Stevenson, played by Geoff Bell, is introduced as the leader of the competing Stevenson gang, which adds more interest and complexity.

Follow us for the latest updates on your favorite celebrities and more. The series is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More