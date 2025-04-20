Who is Geoff Bell? Meet the actor who plays Richie Stevenson in Guy Ritchie's MobLand

Geoff Bell is a versatile English actor known for his performances in films and television. He is particularly celebrated for playing Richie Stevenson in Guy Ritchie's crime drama, MobLand (2025).
Bell's depiction of Richie as the head of the South London-based Stevenson gang highlights the character's intricate mix of intelligence and volatility. Richie is the main competitor for the Harrigan family, headed by Pierce Brosnan's character, Conrad.
Ronan Bennett's MobLand debuted on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. Focusing on the continuous power battle between the Harrigan family and the up-and-coming Stevenson gang, the show explores London's harsh underbelly.
Geoff Bell's Richie Stevenson takes center stage in the conflict of this high-stakes drama, therefore contesting the Harrigans' control over the criminal empire of London. With Guy Ritchie directing many episodes, the show boasts a star-studded cast including Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Paddy Considine.
Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), the fixer, struggles to maintain control as the Stevensons threaten the Harrigan family. The rivalry turns violent, threatening both families' dominance.
Geoff Bell: The actor behind Richie Stevenson in Guy Ritchie's MobLand
Geoff Bell has been acting for more than 20 years and has had many notable roles in movies and on TV. Bell is known for playing tough guys and gritty characters. His career path has made him one of the most reliable character actors in the UK.
His early performances, including those in Mike Bassett: England Manager (2001) and Green Street (2005), established him as a strong presence in the cinema business. Bell's performance as Tommy Hatcher, a rival of the main protagonists in Green Street, underlined his ability to correctly convey tension and violence.
In War Horse (2011), Bell played Sergeant Sam Perkins, and in Rogue One (2016), he played a tough, supporting role. His casting in MobLand as volatile gang leader Richie Stevenson is due to his crime drama acting skills.
Geoff Bell's career highlights and early life
Geoff Bell, born February 24, 1963, in Peckham, London, had a difficult childhood in Lambeth Walk's working-class area. Bell entered talent competitions at 10 years old and discovered his passion for acting despite early struggles.
Only later in life did Bell fully commit to acting. After running a cleaning business and facing personal issues, Bell decided to act at 28. He graduated from Westminster's Morley College at 30 and began his career.
Bell’s commitment to acting paid off, as he soon became a fixture in both British and international films. Over the years, he has built an extensive resume, with over 50 movies to his name, including major roles in The Business (2005), Stardust (2007), and RocknRolla (2008).
From menacing gangsters to sympathetic characters, his work in both supporting and leading roles has earned him respect for his ability to represent a wide spectrum of people. Bell has more recently started directing and writing; his first film, Bacon, won praise at the Venice Film Festival, therefore increasing his impact in the entertainment sector.
Everything to know about MobLand
MobLand is a British crime drama that delves into the violent underworld of London’s criminal families. The series, created by Ronan Bennett and directed in part by Guy Ritchie, follows the power struggle between two rival families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons.
Set in contemporary London, the series investigates ideas of loyalty, treachery, and the extremes individuals will go to defend their empire. MobLand, starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, delivers strong drama and action on the screen.
The series focuses on Harry Da Souza, a fixer working for the Harrigan family, who must navigate the escalating tensions between the two gangs. Richie Stevenson, played by Geoff Bell, is introduced as the leader of the competing Stevenson gang, which adds more interest and complexity.
The series is available to stream on Paramount+.