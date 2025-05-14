The Harrigan family tree in Mobland, explained

MobLand is Guy Ritchie's newest crime drama series for Paramount+, a feature of the exploits of an Irish crime family in modern-day London. The 10-episode series, which premiered on the streamer on March 30, 2025, stars Hollywood A-listers Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan.

Right at the center of MobLand's storyline is the Harrigan family, an Irish crime family warring with other criminal networks over expanding territories and profits. Like a typical family, the Harrigan empire is composed of a patriarch and a matriarch, who share the final decision-making power.

The rest of the Harrigans carry varying parts in the mafia-style family business. Some roles are important and dangerous than others. Nonetheless, each and every one of them has the benefits of being a Harrigan and the wealth that comes with the family name. Then, there's Harry Da Souza, whose connection to the Harrigans is a central plot in MobLand.

MobLand's Harrigan family tree explored

The Harrigan family in MobLand is headed by a typical patriarch and matriarch type. For anyone confused about who's who in the Harrigan crime family, here's a rundown of every Harrigan relative.

Conrad and Maeve Harrigan lead the Harrigan crime family

Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve Harrigan (Dame Helen Mirren) are the patriarch and matriarch of the London-based Irish crime family. As the heads of their family empire, the decision-making power lies in their hands.

Conrad rules with an iron fist and isn't afraid to do what it takes to further the family's criminal pursuits. While Conrad is trigger-happy, which often leads to outbursts of violence, his wife, Maeve, comes off aloof, but is equally, if not more, dangerous. She exudes confidence and authority in whatever room she enters.

The Harrigan siblings: Kevin, Brendan, Seraphina

The second generation of the Harrigan family in MobLand is composed of Brendan (Daniel Betts), Kevin (Paddy Considine), and Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon). Brendan is the eldest of the Harrigan siblings, Conrad and Maeve's son. He's loyal to the family and all its criminal endeavors. Brendan has a clear role in the family hierarchy, which is Conrad's right-hand man, unlike his other siblings.

Kevin is the second one, another son of Conrad and Maeve. While he's affiliated with the family business, Kevin lacks the ruthless mean streak of his family members. Unlike his older brother, who lives and breathes the crime world and is unmarried, Kevin has a wife and a son, extending the Harrigan family tree.

The third of the siblings, Seraphina Harrigan, is Brendan and Kevin's stepsister. Maeve is not her mother. Seraphina is Conrad's daughter from an affair with an exotic dancer. While she's not a full-blown Harrigan like both her stepbrothers, Seraphina is loyal to the family and their business. Conrad is appreciative of her, but given how she came to be, Maeve harbors an obvious disdain towards her.

With Brendan as the oldest of the Harrigan children, Conrad and Maeve put him in line for the succession in case something happens to them. However, Seraphina thinks Brendan is incompetent.

The Harrigan in-laws: Bella

Bella Harrigan (Lara Pulver) is the first in the Harrigan family tree who is not related to them by blood. She's Kevin's wife, and while she doesn't have a background or a direct role in the family's criminal workings, she comes from a strong political background.

The Harrigan grandkid: Eddie

The one and only Harrigan grandkid in MobLand is Eddie Harrigan (Anson Boon), Kevin and Bella's son, making him Conrad and Maeve's grandson. He's known for his rebellious streak, born from his privilege as the grandson of one of London's biggest crime families. His family's influence and wealth makes him cock and sometimes reckless.

Who is Harry Da Souza to the Harrigans?

While not a Harrigan, Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) has close ties with the family, as he works as their "fixer." He cleans up messy crime scenes, and during the war between the Harrigans and the rival crime families, Harry becomes the family's trusted and highly skilled enforcer.

As the Harrigan family's fixer in MobLand, he does all the dirty work for the expansive family, even sometimes putting his life on the line for the bottom line and in the name of protecting the Harrigan legacy. However, despite the dangerous nature of his job, Harry has a wife, Jan (Joanne Froggat), and a daughter, Gina (Teddie Allen).

Catch new episodes of MobLand every Sunday at 12:00 am PT, only streaming on Paramount+.

