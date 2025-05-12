What happens to Brendan in MobLand? Character fate explained

MobLand, a British crime drama, premiered on Paramount+ with intense action and unpredictable twists. The series, which blends elements of power struggles, familial loyalty, and gritty crime, showcases a complex narrative set in the world of London's crime families.

Fans can watch the show on Paramount+. MobLand's story centers on the violent, high-stakes struggle between two powerful crime families: the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Every family member has to negotiate treachery, retribution, and survival as the conflict between the two families intensifies. Brendan Harrigan, whose life in the show turns tragic, is central to the narrative.

Brendan in MobLand is brutally killed by Richie Stevenson’s associates in a livestream execution after being betrayed by his mother, Maeve.

His death catalyzes further conflict within the Harrigan family. His demise is not just brutal but also a result of his mother's reckless actions, ultimately altering the course of the family's future.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the series.

The fate of Brendan in MobLand

One of the most shocking and terrible events in MobLand is Brendan's death. Richie Stevenson's underlings kidnap Brendan and his sister Seraphina in Episode 7, sealing his fate. Gunmen interrupted the couple's lives as they were finalising a deal in Antwerp.

Maeve, Brendan's mother, is instrumental in arranging his death. Hoping to get rid of Seraphina, she betrays her own family by telling Richie Brendan and Seraphina's whereabouts.

Once captured, Brendan and Seraphina are held by the Mexican cartel in a warehouse. Richie, seeking revenge for past losses, makes an example of the Harrigans.

He doesn't want to kill Brendan quickly; instead, he wants a more messy and public execution. A lot of people, including the Harrigan family, have to watch in horror as Brendan is tortured and killed with a chainsaw on TV.

Maeve's misguided attempt to eliminate Seraphina kills Brendan. The live-streamed execution dispels hope. His tragic death highlights the dangers of the criminal underworld, especially for those caught in family feuds and personal vendettas.

The brutal nature of Brendan's death is a clear statement of Richie’s ruthlessness. However, Seraphina's life is spared thanks to a last-minute intervention by Harry Da Souza. Despite his best efforts, Brendan does not survive, marking his death as a pivotal moment in the series.

The aftermath of Brendan’s death

Following Brendan’s death, the Harrigan family is left reeling. Already battling internal conflicts, Conrad and Maeve now must deal with the results of Maeve's treachery.

Brendan's death stokes the conflict between the two criminal families, therefore intensifying the war. The Harrigan family feels the loss of Brendan acutely, particularly given that Maeve's overconfidence and misdirected behavior caused it.

Harry, the family's fixer, is essential in saving Seraphina, but the Harrigans have already suffered. Brendan's death causes a rift in the family that will last for many years. Maeve's efforts to manage the crisis backfire, therefore condemning her to the guilt of killing her son.

All about MobLand

MobLand is a crime drama that follows the Harrigan crime family, led by Conrad and Maeve. The family is caught in a terrible conflict with the Stevensons, another strong crime family.

As both families struggle for supremacy in organized crime, the show investigates ideas of treachery, loyalty, and vengeance. Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigans, lies at the core of the show, safeguarding the family's interests.

The story is full of action and intrigue as the Harrigans and Stevensons fight for control, sometimes violently. Character struggles, particularly family loyalty versus personal ambition, are also shown in the series. The Harrigans' internal conflicts are as dangerous as their enemies', and each decision affects their survival.

All the released episodes of MobLand are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

