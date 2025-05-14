MobLand episode 7 gives Conrad a taste of his own medicine, now I am awaiting a final showdown between Harrigans and Stevensons

MobLand is a crime drama TV series that premiered on March 30, 2025, on Paramount+ and sees Tom Hardy in the lead role of a fixer named Harry Da Souza. The Harrigans, a London crime family, hired Harry to mitigate the tensions between them and the south London-based Stevensons family.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article is based on the writer's opinions and contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Harry put his best foot forward from the get-go as he tried to save Eddie Harrigan from Richie Stevenson's wrath after the former killed Tommy Stevenson. However, there was only so much Harry could do to keep two bloodthirsty families from hurting each other again.

Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of the Harrigan family, kept making bad decisions against his better judgment to not messing with the Stevensons. One of those was deciding to get into the fentanyl trade controlled by the Stevensons. Then, he began planning Vron Stevenson's murder.

Ad

Trending

Conrad Harrigan suffered a brutal loss in MobLand episode 7

Ad

While Conrad Harrigan did not cause any damage to the Stevensons family on his own, his wife Maeve Harrigan turned out to be quite the puppet master. Maeve kept pulling the strings in the family business and sometimes, the wrong ones too.

In MobLand episode 2, Riche had declared that if his son Tommy was not found, it would spell trouble for the Cotswolds, in other words, the Harrigans. In the next episode, Maeve and Conrad discussed their next move and the matriarch suggested that they go after Vron Stevenson, but Conrad was against it.

Ad

By the looks of it, Maeve was never one to heed Conrad's suggestions, much less take his advice. So, it did not come as too big of a shock when an intoxicated and enraged Maeve ordered that Vron be killed because the latter had insulted her at Tommy Stevenson's wake and funeral.

The result? Richie Stevenson was out for blood and he had nothing to lose. Conrad took the blame of Vron's murder on himself to make it appear as if he was still in control, but at this point, he was the only one thinking that he could control what was happening.

Ad

Richie had Seraphina and Brendan kidnapped with Maeve's help and then double-crossed her by ordering the murders of both of them. Unfortunately for him, in MobLand episode 7, Harry's connections helped cut the deal short and the massacre stopped after Brendan's murder.

Also read: After watching MobLand episode 7, I think Richie's revenge is something that the Harrigans had hardly seen coming

I think a war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons is now inevitable

Ad

Conrad and Maeve have just lost Brendan, their firstborn son, and there’s no way they’re going to sit back quietly after that. Still, it’s hard to ignore the irony: after everything they’ve done to the Stevensons, it’s starting to feel like the Harrigans are finally facing the consequences of their actions.

So far, the ways in which the Harrigans have targeted the Stevensons could easily be called backstabbing. And in a business as ruthless and volatile as theirs, you’d be naive to expect moral codes. Even so, there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed, especially when it comes to family.

Ad

By killing both Tommy and Vron Stevenson, Conrad and Maeve haven’t just made enemies, they’ve essentially dug their own graves. Richie Stevenson is out for blood, and that long-simmering war between the two crime families may finally erupt.

At this point, I don’t see how anyone, not even the fixers or cartel allies, can stop what’s coming. One thing is certain: Conrad and Maeve are about to reap what they’ve sown.

Ad

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More