After watching MobLand episode 7, I think Richie's revenge is something that the Harrigans had hardly seen coming

MobLand episode 7 premiered on Paramount+ on May 11, 2025. Directed by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth, the episode delivered several twists, and with each passing moment, it became increasingly clear that the Harrigans were no longer in control.

Since the beginning of MobLand, the primary goal had been to establish the Harrigans as the most powerful crime family in London and to prevent an all-out gang war with the Stevensons. That was the reason the Harrigans hired Harry Da Souza.

However, Harry’s attempts to de-escalate tensions between the two crime families often proved futile, keeping everyone on edge. Despite the chaos, he remained loyal to the Harrigans, doing everything in his power to protect them. However, in a world where everyone was as bloodthirsty as the next, even the best efforts could only go so far.

Amidst this volatile backdrop, Richie seized the moment to exact his revenge and struck the Harrigans where it hurt the most. Still reeling from their past taunts after the loss of his wife Vron and son Tommy, Richie’s retaliation caught them completely off guard. His calculated move blindsided the family, proving that their arrogance and underestimation of him were grave mistakes.

MobLand episode 7: Richie avenges the murders of his son and wife when the Harrigans least expected it

At the end of episode 5, Harrigan family matriarch Maeve broke the truce between the two families and had Vron killed. Conrad tried to cover up Maeve's actions in episode 6 and declared an all-out war against the Stevensons.

Arrogant as ever, Maeve and Eddie mocked Richie for the devastating loss of his wife and son, unaware that they had just provoked a wounded lion with nothing left to lose. Fueled by grief and rage, Richie became unstoppable.

Ultimately, Maeve struck a secret deal with Richie: she revealed Brendan and Seraphina's location, asking that he spare Brendan in exchange for handing over Seraphina.

In episode 7, Richie had Brendan and Seraphina kidnapped and brought to Antwerp, where Mexican cartel honcho Jaime (Jordi Mollà) showed no qualms about butchering someone with a chainsaw for money.

Richie's plans were far more cruel than simply killing Brendan and Seraphina; the Stevenson crime boss wanted to make a spectacle out of it. Richie and the Harrigans watched as one of Jaime’s men murdered Brendan with the chainsaw.

Luckily for Seraphina, Harry called Kat McAllister just in time. McAllister rang Jaime and asked him to stop the killings. Jaime informed her that she was too late. Brendan was already dead, but he spared Seraphina.

Jaime then disconnected the conference call with Richie and the Harrigans, as Richie continued to scream at the blank screen.

I think the Harrigans underestimated Richie

When Maeve called Richie and reminded him that they had a deal in MobLand episode 7, Richie simply asked if they did. Maeve tried to threaten him, but Richie hung up after informing her that he had taken Brendan as "insurance" and made it clear that she no longer had leverage. That was when Maeve realized the grave mistake she had made by trusting her sworn enemy.

The Harrigans didn't see this coming, not by a long shot. They were powerful, and for the longest time, they believed they were untouchable. But Brendan's death made it clear that the odds were not as tilted in their favor as they had thought.

Richie didn't just inflict physical harm on the Harrigans, it was psychological too. Forcing them to watch Brendan’s execution proved to be a form of mental torture and utter humiliation.

His vengeance blindsided them because it was patient, calculated, and deeply internal. It didn't come through a hail of bullets or planted bombs, it came from inside the house, from their own cracks and underestimation of Richie as a threat.

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

