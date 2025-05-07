Who plays Paul in MobLand season 1? Everything to know about Maeve's henchman

MobLand season 1 brings a world of crime and mysteries to the audience through the London-based family of the Harrigans. Known for their dominance in the crime scene, the heads of the family, Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve (Helen Mirren), play the central role in controlling the crimes committed by the family. They also seek help of the fixer, Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), to solve all the challenges they encounter.

The series began in March 2025 and, till now, has covered the conflicts between Harrigans and Stevensons. Kevin Conrad's child, Eddie, murders his friend Tommy, the son of the crime gang leader named Richie Stevenson (Geoffe Belle). Tensions escalate between the families as Richie attempts to seek revenge for his son's murders and the Harrigans try to maintain their position in the field.

While plenty of Harrigan's deeds are looked after by Harry, the viewers get to see another vital character in the background who enjoys the trust of the family heads. Paul, a member of Harrigan's security team, is introduced in the show as a trusted henchman of Maeve and Conrad. Emmett J. Scanlan plays the role of Paul in MobLand season 1.

Emmett J. Scanlan portrays the role of Paul in MobLand season 1

Actor Emmett J. Scanlan features in MobLand season 1 as Paul. He is one of the most trusted men for the Harrigan family heads. He is present in some of the private conversations of the family, being a direct witness to Harrigans' cruel actions.

His character has not received any central focus yet, but is seen as someone Maeve and Conrad assign their personal and confidential criminal tasks. In a few scenes, it is also suggested indirectly that Paul holds a special significance for the family in comparison to Harry. He takes direct instructions from Maeve and Conrad in MobLand season 1, with limited to no reporting to Harry.

Moreover, Paul is present during the incident of Archie's (Alex Jennings) death. He is in the crew that clears the Cotswolds' sitting room after the character gets killed at the hands of Conrad. Harry is also seen instructing Paul in the case.

When Conrad and Maeve doubt Harry after the police receive an anonymous tip about Archie's dead body, Paul is also tasked to follow Harry's wife, Jan (Joanne Froggatt). He gives direct reports of the task to Conrad, who later goes to Jan himself to threaten her against disclosing any of Harry's or the Harrigans' secrets to others.

Paul executes the killing of Vron Stevenson in MobLand season 1

A still from MobLand season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mobland_pplus)

In MobLand season 1, Vron Stevenson (Annie Cooper), Richie's wife, mocks Maeve in front of the guests during the funeral ceremony of her son, Tommy Stevenson (Felix Edwards). Her comments on the Harrigan head become an unpleasant experience that hits Maeve's ego.

Enraged by the insult, Maeve decides to take revenge and plans for Vron's killing. While Harry is their official fixer in cases of such issues, Maeve takes it into her hands and calls Paul to execute the plan.

Paul plants a bomb in Vron's car. As she prepares to leave for shopping to cope with her son's demise, the car flares up immediately, killing her on the spot. The viewers get a glimpse of her car all covered in flames. This also indicates Paul's loyalty to the Harrigans in MobLand season 1 as he commits the most personal and vengeful tasks for the family.

All about actor Emmett J. Scanlan

Emmett J. Scanlan at the global premiere of MobLand in London, England. (Image via Getty)

Emmett J. Scanlan is an Irish actor who has played diverse roles in his career, ranging from villains to supporting characters. He has several Soap and TV series awards credited to his name for his role in series such as Hollyoaks (2010-2013) and Charlie Cassanova (2011).

His performance as Brendan Brady in Hollyoaks has earned him several accolades such as British Soap Awards and Inside Soap Awards. Some of his popular works include A Working Man (2025), Fool Me Once (2024), Peaky Blinders (2019-2022), Kin (2021-2023), and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

