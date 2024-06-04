Peaky Blinders movie officially greenlit at Netflix, Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy to return

After a lot of anticipation and speculation, the Peaky Blinders movie is finally moving forward at Netflix with official confirmation from the streaming platform and the original creators. Though no title has been revealed yet, some details about the cast and crew are already out.

According to the latest reports, Tom Harper, who previously worked with Netflix on Heart of Stone, is set to direct the untitled feature film, which aims to take the Shelby family story forward. Harper has also worked as a director on the first season of Peaky Blinders. Steven Knight, who created the series, is also attached to the project and will be penning the script for it.

Cillian Murphy, who played Thomas Shelby, the protagonist, in the six-season series, will also return to reprise his role as the gangster. He will also reportedly produce the project alongside Steven Knight and several others.

The production for this movie is set to begin later this year.

Peaky Blinders movie gets official confirmation after a long halt

The talks of a movie following the series have been around for years now, but the concrete chain of events was just not set in motion for a while. Though Steven Knight has previously commented multiple times that the film was on its way, it was not until earlier today that the official confirmation from Netflix came.

Most of the details remain unclear, including the plot and cast, with many doubting if the rest of the cast members would return for the movie. Cillian Murphy reprising his role after his Oscar-winning outing in 2023 with Oppenheimer was also doubtful, but the star will return to play his iconic character one more time in the movie.

Though no plot or timeline has been revealed, the film is expected to follow up on the events of the final season, which premiered in 2022. Moreover, Knight previously commented that the series would take place during WWII; however, there is no guarantee of the same.

Speaking to Deadline about this upcoming movie, Cillian Murphy said:

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Steve Knight added:

"I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

Knight's words will be encouraging to many fans, as he hinted at no holding back and an all-out Peaky Blinders experience. Director Tom Harper added to this:

"When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

The show originally aired from 2013 to 2022, with six seasons in between. It was hugely acclaimed both for its brilliant storyline and great acting, amid other production marvels. During its run, the series received numerous accolades and recognitions, becoming one of the most successful shows of all time.

More details about the untitled movie are expected to come soon, along with a possible release window. Stay tuned for updates.