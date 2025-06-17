Elio (2025): Full list of voice cast explored

Elio is an upcoming animated sci-fi adventure film written by Windham-Campbell Literature Prize winner Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, and Mike Jones. It is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina. The film follows an eleven-year-old boy who is accidentally appointed as the intergalactic ambassador of planet Earth.

Ad

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs."

Yonas Kibreab voices the titular character, while Zoe Saldaña has lent her voice to Olga Solis, Elio's aunt. Shirley Henderson, Jameela Jamil, and Remy Edgerly are also part of this project.

Ad

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

Complete voice cast of Elio

1) Yonas Kibreab voices Elio Solis

Yonas Kibreab (Image via Getty)

Yonas Kibreab voices the 11-year-old boy Elio Solis, who becomes the intergalactic ambassador for planet Earth. His biggest wish is to be kidnapped by aliens. He lives with his aunt Olga Solis, and his best friend is an otherworldly creature.

Ad

Kibreab is a Filipino and African American teenage actor. He appeared as a series regular in Disney's Pretty Freekin Scary and Netflix's Sweet Tooth. He has also played guest roles in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Better Things. Moreover, he has lent his voice to Damian Wayne in the Emmy-nominated movie, Merry Little Batman.

2) Zoe Saldaña voices Olga Solis

Zoe Saldaña (Image via Getty)

Zoe Saldaña plays Solis's aunt, Olga. She was originally written as Solis's mother and was supposed to be portrayed by Barbie actress America Ferrera. During a conversation with The Wrap on August 9, 2024, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar, Pete Docter, mentioned that Ferrera had to leave "due to scheduling conflicts." The character was reportedly rewritten as aunt to match the vision for the movie.

Ad

Saldaña has earned recognition in Hollywood for her iconic roles in the Avatar franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For her performance in the musical crime film Emilia Pérez, she won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2025.

3) Remy Edgerly voices Glordon

Remy Edgerly (Image via Getty)

Remy Edgerly is the voice actor behind Glordon, an otherworldly creature that befriends the protagonist. The friends embark on an adventure together as the young boy becomes the ambassador of planet Earth. Glordon's design is reportedly based on studies of larval insects and microbiotic creatures, including the tardigrade or water bears.

Ad

Edgerly, the son of American voice actor and comedian, Chris Edgerly, has several voice acting credits such as the award-winnig drama series, Helluva Boss and the 2021 jukebox musical comedy film, Sing 2.

4) Shirley Henderson voices OOOOO

Shirley Henderson (Image via Getty)

Shirley Henderson voices the character of OOOOO, a blue gelatinous liquid supercomputer who joins Solis on his journey across the universe. Animation supervisor Travis Hathaway told IndieWire in an interview published on May 27, 2025 that OOOOO is "flexible as a character".

Ad

Henderson, a Scottish actress, has won numerous accolades such as two Scottish BAFTAs, a BAFTA, and an Olivier Award. She played Moaning Myrtle in two Harry Potter films, and also appeared in the movie, Marie Antoinette. Most recently, she appeared in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Supporting cast of Elio

Cast and crew of Elio (Image via Getty)

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in the movie. Here is a list of the supporting actors and the roles they play:

Ad

Brandon Moon as Ambassador Helix

Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon

Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa

Young Dylan as Bryce (as Dylan Gilmer)

Jake Getman as Caleb

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ambassador Tegmen

Ana de la Reguera as Ambassador Turais

Atsuko Okatsuka as Ambassador Naos

Naomi Watanabe as Ambassador Auva

Brendan Hunt as Gunther Melmac

Anissa Borrego as Ambassador Mira

Shelby Young as Diplo Ship

Elio will be in theaters from June 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More