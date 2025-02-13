What is Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy all about?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is a romantic comedy film directed by Michael Morris and written by Helen Fielding, Abi Morgan, and Dan Mazer. It is the fourth film in the Bridget Jones franchise and is a sequel to 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, released in September 2016. Moreover, the film is an adaptation of Helen Fielding's 2013 novel of the same name.

After her husband's death, Bridget returns to the dating world and meets two suitors - her contemporary, Mr. Wallaker, and the much younger Roxster. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiered in the United States on the streaming service Peacock on February 13, 2025.

The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"After jumping back into the dating pool, single mother Bridget Jones finds herself caught between a younger man and her son's science teacher."

What happens in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy continues the titular character's story into her 50s. The film takes place four years after Mark Darcy's death, with Bridget raising their two kids - Billy (Casper Knopf) and Mabel (Mila Jankovich) - as a single mother. With her friends' encouragement, she starts working as a television producer and begins looking for love again, this time on dating apps.

Her colleague Miranda (Sarah Solemani) sets up her Tinder profile for her. Hugh Grant returns as Bridget's former lover-turned-platonic-friend, Daniel Cleaver, who helps babysit her kids while she goes out on dates.

After running into him at the park, she catches the fancy of the 29-year-old park ranger Roxster (Leo Woodall). After matching on Tinder, the two go on a date, and their relationship blossoms into love. Although he is attracted to Bridget, Roxster feels uncomfortable with their age difference.

In a drunken state, he admits to wishing she had a time machine. But after spending time apart, Roxster accepts his strong feelings for her. He appears at her workplace and professes his love, saying he is ready to be with her. But Bridget turns him down, saying she wishes he had a time machine to catch up to her.

Meanwhile, the hopeless romantic gets close to Billy's science teacher, Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). He helps Billy deal with his dad's absence and guides him for his performance at the Christmas concert. Touched by his kindness, Bridget asks him out for drinks. Mr. Wallaker shows up and declares his love for her by comparing their attraction to Newton's third law of motion.

One year later, Bridget and Scott (Mr. Wallaker) are seen celebrating New Year's Eve together as a happy couple in love.

Cast and characters of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The entire cast list of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is as follows:

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones

Colin Firth as Mark Darcy

Casper Knopf as Billy Darcy

Penny Stuttaford as Julia

Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver

Elena Rivers as Geminita

Anat Dychtwald as Joanne

Neil Edmond as Jeremy

Sally Phillips as Shazzer

Dolly Wells as Woney

Mark Lingwood as Cosmo

Ben Illis as Michael

Claire Skinner as Magda

James Rawlings as Hugo

Ruth Gibson as Jane

Mila Jankovic as Mabel

Jane Fowler as Henrietta

Toby Whithouse as Alistair

Ian Midlane as Paul

James Callis as Tom

Shirley Henderson as Jude

Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones

Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings

Sarah Solemani as Miranda

Neil Pearson as Richard Finch

Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones

Jeff Mirza as Postman

Isla Fisher as Rebecca

Josephine Jones as Rebecca's Child #1

Lydia Jones as Rebecca's Child #2

Jasper Ambrose as Rebecca's Child #3

Ellie White as Francesca

Rohan Berry as Bikram

Leila Farzad as Nicolette

Seb Cardinal as Victor Soltani-Watkins

Harry Goldsmith as Atticus Soltani-Watkins

James Goldsmith as Eros Soltani-Watkins

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr. Wallaker

Isla Ashworth as Cosmata

Josette Simon as Talitha

Joanna Scanlan as Cathy

Leo Woodall as Roxster

Laura Bailey as Tennis Mum

Lin Yap as Sleek Media Type

Rosie Holt as Lizzie, the Office PA

Naveed Khan as Producer

Kath Hughes as Valerie (Floor Manager)

Celia Imrie as Una

Daisy Duczmal as Priscilla

Nico Parker as Chloe

Oli Green as Russ the Checkout Guy

Julie Bartlett, a Chemist

Maggie Livermore as Esmeralda

Hunter Paul as Prop Man

Sebastian Dunn as Binko Carruthers

Marina Bye as Nurse

Zheng Xi Yong as Linus

Gillian Joseph as News Reporter

Gamal Fahnbulleh as News Reporter

Daniel Heard as News Reporter

Maryam Moshiri as News Reporter

Alessandro Bedetti as Enzo

Viewers can stream Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy on Peacock.

