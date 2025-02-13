What is Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy all about?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is a romantic comedy film directed by Michael Morris and written by Helen Fielding, Abi Morgan, and Dan Mazer. It is the fourth film in the Bridget Jones franchise and is a sequel to 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, released in September 2016. Moreover, the film is an adaptation of Helen Fielding's 2013 novel of the same name.
After her husband's death, Bridget returns to the dating world and meets two suitors - her contemporary, Mr. Wallaker, and the much younger Roxster. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiered in the United States on the streaming service Peacock on February 13, 2025.
The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"After jumping back into the dating pool, single mother Bridget Jones finds herself caught between a younger man and her son's science teacher."
What happens in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy continues the titular character's story into her 50s. The film takes place four years after Mark Darcy's death, with Bridget raising their two kids - Billy (Casper Knopf) and Mabel (Mila Jankovich) - as a single mother. With her friends' encouragement, she starts working as a television producer and begins looking for love again, this time on dating apps.
Her colleague Miranda (Sarah Solemani) sets up her Tinder profile for her. Hugh Grant returns as Bridget's former lover-turned-platonic-friend, Daniel Cleaver, who helps babysit her kids while she goes out on dates.
After running into him at the park, she catches the fancy of the 29-year-old park ranger Roxster (Leo Woodall). After matching on Tinder, the two go on a date, and their relationship blossoms into love. Although he is attracted to Bridget, Roxster feels uncomfortable with their age difference.
In a drunken state, he admits to wishing she had a time machine. But after spending time apart, Roxster accepts his strong feelings for her. He appears at her workplace and professes his love, saying he is ready to be with her. But Bridget turns him down, saying she wishes he had a time machine to catch up to her.
Meanwhile, the hopeless romantic gets close to Billy's science teacher, Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). He helps Billy deal with his dad's absence and guides him for his performance at the Christmas concert. Touched by his kindness, Bridget asks him out for drinks. Mr. Wallaker shows up and declares his love for her by comparing their attraction to Newton's third law of motion.
One year later, Bridget and Scott (Mr. Wallaker) are seen celebrating New Year's Eve together as a happy couple in love.
Cast and characters of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The entire cast list of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is as follows:
- Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones
- Colin Firth as Mark Darcy
- Casper Knopf as Billy Darcy
- Penny Stuttaford as Julia
- Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver
- Elena Rivers as Geminita
- Anat Dychtwald as Joanne
- Neil Edmond as Jeremy
- Sally Phillips as Shazzer
- Dolly Wells as Woney
- Mark Lingwood as Cosmo
- Ben Illis as Michael
- Claire Skinner as Magda
- James Rawlings as Hugo
- Ruth Gibson as Jane
- Mila Jankovic as Mabel
- Jane Fowler as Henrietta
- Toby Whithouse as Alistair
- Ian Midlane as Paul
- James Callis as Tom
- Shirley Henderson as Jude
- Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones
- Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings
- Sarah Solemani as Miranda
- Neil Pearson as Richard Finch
- Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones
- Jeff Mirza as Postman
- Isla Fisher as Rebecca
- Josephine Jones as Rebecca's Child #1
- Lydia Jones as Rebecca's Child #2
- Jasper Ambrose as Rebecca's Child #3
- Ellie White as Francesca
- Rohan Berry as Bikram
- Leila Farzad as Nicolette
- Seb Cardinal as Victor Soltani-Watkins
- Harry Goldsmith as Atticus Soltani-Watkins
- James Goldsmith as Eros Soltani-Watkins
- Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr. Wallaker
- Isla Ashworth as Cosmata
- Josette Simon as Talitha
- Joanna Scanlan as Cathy
- Leo Woodall as Roxster
- Laura Bailey as Tennis Mum
- Lin Yap as Sleek Media Type
- Rosie Holt as Lizzie, the Office PA
- Naveed Khan as Producer
- Kath Hughes as Valerie (Floor Manager)
- Celia Imrie as Una
- Daisy Duczmal as Priscilla
- Nico Parker as Chloe
- Oli Green as Russ the Checkout Guy
- Julie Bartlett, a Chemist
- Maggie Livermore as Esmeralda
- Hunter Paul as Prop Man
- Sebastian Dunn as Binko Carruthers
- Marina Bye as Nurse
- Zheng Xi Yong as Linus
- Gillian Joseph as News Reporter
- Gamal Fahnbulleh as News Reporter
- Daniel Heard as News Reporter
- Maryam Moshiri as News Reporter
- Alessandro Bedetti as Enzo
Viewers can stream Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy on Peacock.