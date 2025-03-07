Upcoming movies for Zoe Saldana in 2025

Zoe Saldana, born on June 19, 1978, in Passaic, New Jersey, is a renowned actress known for starring in Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avengers: Endgame. She has played key roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Cameron's Avatar series. In 2024, she earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Emilia Pérez.

Elio and Avatar: Fire and Ash are some of Saldana's upcoming films. Saldana will voice Olga Solis in Pixar's Elio in June 2025. In Avatar: Fire and Ash, she reprises Neytiri in a science fiction adventure.

Although Avatar: Fire and Ash maintains her long-standing relationship with James Cameron's creative vision, her participation in Elio signifies a significant shift for the actress into animated movies.

All about the upcoming 2025 movies featuring Zoe Saldana

Elio

Elio is an upcoming Pixar animated sci-fi adventure film releasing in 2025. Directed by Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian, it follows 11-year-old Elio Solis, who unexpectedly becomes Earth's ambassador to the universe. Zoe Saldana voices Olga Solis, Elio's aunt, marking her first major animated role.

Yonas Kibreab voices Elio, and Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, and Shirley Henderson provide notable voices. Elio faces an alien crisis in the Communiverse, an intergalactic organization. Elio's guiding adult figure, Olga, voiced by Saldana, enriches the chaotic and thrilling space adventure.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the next installment in James Cameron's Avatar series. After Avatar: The Way of Water, Saldana returns as ferocious Na'vi warrior from Pandora Neytiri. Currently, December 19, 2025 is the projected release date for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Following Neytiri and her allies as they defend their homeland against mounting outside threats, this epic sequel will further explore Pandora's rich world.

Sam Worthington plays Jake Sully; Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet also feature in the film. Among the newly cast members are David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin.

This movie will only be released in cinemas all around the world. After the second installment of Avatar made a big impression in a global movie scene, IMAX and high-framerate 3D screens will provide a bigger experience in terms of watching the upcoming Avatar installment.

About Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana has made a name for herself in movies and TV shows. She performed in the Paramount+ spy series Special Ops: Lioness as a CIA officer in 2023. Saldana's emotional performance, as well as the show's narrative, caught viewers' attention.

Zoe Saldana starred in Netflix's romantic drama miniseries From Scratch prior to Lioness. Her performance in both series illustrates her capacity for action and drama alternately. Saldana's adaptability reveals her capacity to provide blockbusters and streaming shows' characters with intricacy.

