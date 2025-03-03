"Most tone deaf response"— Internet reacts as Zoe Saldaña addresses Mexicans finding Emilia Pérez offensive

Following her Best Supporting Actress win at the 2025 Oscars, Zoe Saldaña addressed criticism regarding Emilia Pérez and its portrayal of Mexico. During a press conference held backstage at the 97th Academy Awards, a Mexican journalist expressed concerns, stating that the film had been "really hurtful for us Mexicans," as reported by Variety.

Zoe Saldaña acknowledged the concerns but defended the film's intentions.

"First of all, I'm very, very sorry that many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention. We spoke from a place of love," Zoe Saldaña stated. However, she then added, "I don't share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We were making a film about friendship. We were making a film about four women."

She continued by stating that the women she referred to could have been Russian, Dominican, Black from Detroit, from Israel, or Gaza, emphasizing that they are universal figures who struggle daily to survive systemic oppression while seeking their most authentic voices.

While she emphasized her willingness to engage in further conversation about the film's portrayal, social media users were quick to criticize her remarks.

"Most tone deaf response I've ever seen lmao," one X(formerly Twitter) user commented.

"I was offended and I'm not even Mexican," another X user wrote.

"It could have been any country, but they made it from Mexico, with Mexican history and with Mexican characters. No matter how much you try to justify, the context of a movie it will always be an important part of the movie," an X user argued.

Many criticized her remarks as dismissive and even pointed out that the main cast of the film was not Mexican even though the story was set in Mexico.

"Tt doesn’t matter if it could have been anywhere, it was in mexico and was negatively showing mexico. if it could have been anywhere then why wasn’t it in spain where karla is originally from since no main character actress was actually mexican," an X user countered.

"that director you love so much said mexico is a poor people culture and wanted to highlight that in this film. i hope you know and think about that after saying that ignorant comment on being dismissive toward how people who live in the culture being poorly portrayed feel," an X user wrote

"I mean the sentiment would still be that there are offensive stereotypes of Mexicans in the film…so I’m assuming she’s okay with stereotypes being applied to every ethnic group she’s named," another X user commented.

Zoe Saldaña and Emilia Pérez face ongoing controversies over representation

The backlash toward Emilia Pérez is not solely tied to Zoe Saldaña's comments. The film has faced criticism for its portrayal of Mexico, particularly in how it represents Mexican cartels and their victims. Some have also taken issue with its depiction of trans identity, leading to backlash from LGBTQ+ critics.

Adding to the controversy, the film's lead actress, Karla Sofía Gascón, has come under scrutiny for past offensive social media posts. While Zoe Saldaña has distanced herself from those remarks, stating, "I don't have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric toward people of any group," the issue has further fueled the debate around the film, as reported by People on January 31, 2025.

Viewers have criticized the Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard for several off-handed comments about the Spanish language he made in the past.

Despite these controversies, the film has received praise from certain critics for its performances and visual presentation.

Despite public criticism, Zoe Saldaña continues to be an important figure in the Hollywood entertainment industry. The upcoming Avatar sequels feature Saldaña returning as Neytiri. The Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for a December 19, 2025, release. She joins the Pixar cast to portray Olga in sci-fi animated film Elio, as reported by The Cinemaholic. Elio is scheduled for June 13, 2025 release.

