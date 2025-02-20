Sing movie soundtrack: A definitive guide to all songs featured in the animated musical

Following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and the Microsoft Theater, the animated jukebox musical film Sing was released in theaters just before Christmas on December 21, 2016. It has a stellar cast with A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Seth Macfarlane, and Scarlett Johansson voicing the animated characters.

The movie's official soundtrack features 16 songs while the movie actually includes over 60 songs from famous artists such as Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. It is a vibrant and energetic blend of pop hits, classical songs, and original compositions that match the film's fun and heartwarming tone. Keep reading to find out which songs were featured on the soundtrack.

The soundtrack of Sing

While the soundtrack of the movie features songs popular songs performed by the cast, Joby Talbot has composed the original score of Sing. He has also composed the scores for 2005's A Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Timothee Chalamet's Wonka.

The instrumental background music Talbot provides enhances the emotional and comedic moments throughout the animated movie. It also adds depth to the characters' journeys.

That said, here is a list of the 16 songs featured on the film's official soundtrack:

Faith by Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande

Gimme Some Lovin' by The Spencer Davis Group

The Way I Feel Inside by Taron Egerton

Let's Face the Music and Dance by Seth MacFarlane

I Don't Wanna by Scarlett Johansson & Beck Bennett

Venus by Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

Auditions by Sing Cast

Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings

Hallelujah by Tori Kelly

Under Pressure by Queen & David Bowie

Shake It Off by Nick Kroll & Reese Witherspoon

I'm Still Standing by Taron Egerton

Set It All Free by Scarlett Johansson

My Way by Seth MacFarlane

Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing by Tori Kelly

Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight by Jennifer Hudson

The deluxe edition of the original soundtrack featured six extra songs:

Around the World by Señor Coconut & His Orchestra

The Wind by Cat Stevens

Out to Lunch (End Titles) by Joby Talbot

Listen to the Music by Tiki Pasillas

Hallelujah (duet version) by Jennifer Hudson & Tori Kelly

Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing (acoustic version) by Tori Kelly

Oh.My.Gosh by The Bunnies

Plot of the movie

A still from Sing (Image via Universal Pictures All-Access)

Set in the world of anthropomorphic animals, the film follows Buster Moon, a theater-owning koala, who sets up a singing competition in a desperate attempt to save his business from foreclosure.

The contestants include a shy elephant, a punk-rock porcupine, a smooth-talking mouse, a busy pig mother, and a soulful gorilla. As they compete for the prize, each discovers their own strength, overcomes personal struggles, and finds the courage to follow their dreams.

Cast of the movie

While Matthew McConaughey voices the koala Buster Moon, John C. Reilly provides the voice for Buster's friend Eddie Noodleman, a sheep who doubts the theater's future. Other members of the voice cast are:

Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, a dedicated housewife pig

Seth MacFarlane as Mike, a mouse street singer

Scarlett Johansson as Ash, a porcupine punk rocker

Taron Egerton as Johnny, a teenage gorilla

Tori Kelly as Meena, a shy teenage elephant

Jennifer Saunders as Nana Noodleman, a sheep and Eddie’s grandmother

Jennifer Hudson as Young Nana, a younger version of Nana Noodleman.

Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly, an elderly iguana with a glass eye who is Buster’s loyal but clumsy assistant

Peter Serafinowicz as Big Daddy, Johnny's father

Bill Farmer as Bob, a dog who documents Buster’s singing competition

Sing is available for streaming on Netflix.

