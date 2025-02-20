Sing movie soundtrack: A definitive guide to all songs featured in the animated musical

Following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and the Microsoft Theater, the animated jukebox musical film Sing was released in theaters just before Christmas on December 21, 2016. It has a stellar cast with A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Seth Macfarlane, and Scarlett Johansson voicing the animated characters.
The movie's official soundtrack features 16 songs while the movie actually includes over 60 songs from famous artists such as Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. It is a vibrant and energetic blend of pop hits, classical songs, and original compositions that match the film's fun and heartwarming tone. Keep reading to find out which songs were featured on the soundtrack.
The soundtrack of Sing
While the soundtrack of the movie features songs popular songs performed by the cast, Joby Talbot has composed the original score of Sing. He has also composed the scores for 2005's A Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Timothee Chalamet's Wonka.
The instrumental background music Talbot provides enhances the emotional and comedic moments throughout the animated movie. It also adds depth to the characters' journeys.
That said, here is a list of the 16 songs featured on the film's official soundtrack:
- Faith by Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande
- Gimme Some Lovin' by The Spencer Davis Group
- The Way I Feel Inside by Taron Egerton
- Let's Face the Music and Dance by Seth MacFarlane
- I Don't Wanna by Scarlett Johansson & Beck Bennett
- Venus by Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll
- Auditions by Sing Cast
- Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings
- Hallelujah by Tori Kelly
- Under Pressure by Queen & David Bowie
- Shake It Off by Nick Kroll & Reese Witherspoon
- I'm Still Standing by Taron Egerton
- Set It All Free by Scarlett Johansson
- My Way by Seth MacFarlane
- Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing by Tori Kelly
- Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight by Jennifer Hudson
The deluxe edition of the original soundtrack featured six extra songs:
- Around the World by Señor Coconut & His Orchestra
- The Wind by Cat Stevens
- Out to Lunch (End Titles) by Joby Talbot
- Listen to the Music by Tiki Pasillas
- Hallelujah (duet version) by Jennifer Hudson & Tori Kelly
- Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing (acoustic version) by Tori Kelly
- Oh.My.Gosh by The Bunnies
Plot of the movie
Set in the world of anthropomorphic animals, the film follows Buster Moon, a theater-owning koala, who sets up a singing competition in a desperate attempt to save his business from foreclosure.
The contestants include a shy elephant, a punk-rock porcupine, a smooth-talking mouse, a busy pig mother, and a soulful gorilla. As they compete for the prize, each discovers their own strength, overcomes personal struggles, and finds the courage to follow their dreams.
Cast of the movie
While Matthew McConaughey voices the koala Buster Moon, John C. Reilly provides the voice for Buster's friend Eddie Noodleman, a sheep who doubts the theater's future. Other members of the voice cast are:
- Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, a dedicated housewife pig
- Seth MacFarlane as Mike, a mouse street singer
- Scarlett Johansson as Ash, a porcupine punk rocker
- Taron Egerton as Johnny, a teenage gorilla
- Tori Kelly as Meena, a shy teenage elephant
- Jennifer Saunders as Nana Noodleman, a sheep and Eddie’s grandmother
- Jennifer Hudson as Young Nana, a younger version of Nana Noodleman.
- Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly, an elderly iguana with a glass eye who is Buster’s loyal but clumsy assistant
- Peter Serafinowicz as Big Daddy, Johnny's father
- Bill Farmer as Bob, a dog who documents Buster’s singing competition
Sing is available for streaming on Netflix.