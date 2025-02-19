7 movies to watch if you liked Netflix’s Honeymoon Crasher

Honeymoon Crasher is a Netflix-exclusive French comedy that begins with a man being left at the altar by his fiancee. After getting dumped by his ex, Lucas is tormented by the shock of his failed wedding. He is also left to contend with the financial arrangements of the marriage and honeymoon on his teacher's salary.

The story takes a turn when his mother, Lily suggests tagging along with him on his honeymoon to Mauritius as an adventure. Throughout the movie, they understand the deeper symptoms of their flaws and why they came to be so.

Honeymoon Crasher is a wholesome comedy with many twists along the way, as it challenges the viewer with its unique perspective. Viewers who feel a void after watching this movie should tune into the following list to evoke similar feelings.

Disclaimer: The following list is based purely on the author's opinion.

The Guilt Trip, Monster-in-Law, and five more unconventional movies like Honeymoon Crasher

1) The Guilt Trip - Amazon Prime Video

A still from The Guilt Trip, starring Seth and Barbra. (Image via Prime Video)

A 2012 on-the-road movie starring Seth Rogen and Barbra Streisand in the main roles of mother and son, The Guilt Trip is an unconventional comedy. Andy, played by Seth, is a UCLA graduate who is in the process of pitching his cleaning product. However, it is rejected by everybody he talks to. Meanwhile, he meets up with his mother, Joyce, who reveals a shocking secret.

Andy convinces Joyce to spend time with him on a road trip which ends up in a lot of misadventures, eventually leading up to both enjoying each other's company. The film is similar in themes to Honeymoon Crasher in the realm of wholesome comedy and flawed characters and will be appreciated by fans.

2) Because I Said So - Prime Video, Apple TV

The mother and daughter duo from Because I Said So. (Image via Apple TV)

Directed by Micheal Lehnmann and released in 2007, Because I Said So is a romantic comedy starring Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore. The story follows Milly, played by Mandy, who, after a recent break-up, gets involved with two partners. Her mother Daphne, played by Keaton is partially responsible for this, however, she finds herself in a relationship of her own.

The movie explores how both of them experience conflicts together, and reconcile, only to be thrust into conflict again. Viewers who have recently watched Honeymoon Crasher will love this movie for Diane and Mandy's honest roles.

3) Monster-in-Law - Netflix, Prime Video

Jane Fonda in Monster-in-Law. (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda, and Micheal Vartan, Monster-in-Law is another romantic comedy focusing on the strained relationships of a mother. Charlie and Kevin, played by Lopez and Vartan, meet under peculiar circumstances but soon find they are a perfect match. Trouble arises, however, when she is introduced to Viola, Kevin's mother, played by Fonda.

Monster-in-Law was Fonda's first movie in 15 years and was a box office success after amassing $155 million on a $43 million budget, according to The Numbers. Cinephiles who liked Honeymoon Crasher will love this movie for Fonda's scheming character.

4) Honeymoon with my Mother - Netflix

A still from Amor de Madre. (Image via Netflix)

Amor de Madre is a Spanish comedy written by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor, translated into English by Mia Ruf, and distributed on Netflix. This is a must-watch after Honeymoon Crasher as it is a direct inspiration for the 2025 film. Honeymoon with My Mother was released in 2022 and features a similar story. It stars Carmen Machi and Quim Guiterrez as Mari and Jose, the overbearing mother and her son.

The movie did not gain mainstream recognition. It has a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 50 ratings. However, it is an enjoyable watch with a different perspective.

5) The Meddler - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Meddler. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2015, The Meddler stars Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne, and J.K. Simmons in leading roles. The story follows Marnie, played by Susan, a widower who wishes to reconnect with her daughter who recently moved cities. In the process of rekindling her relationship with Lori, Marnie oversteps her boundaries and ruins Valentine's evening for them.

As she attends therapy and understands the importance of coming to terms with her loss, Marnie eventually starts doing well and wins her daughter back. The Meddler is a perfect follow-up after Honeymoon Crasher, as it explores similar themes of parent-child relationships well into adulthood.

6) Vacation - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Vacation, starring Ed Helms and Christina Applegate. (Image via Apple TV)

Starring Ed Helms and Christina Applegate, Vacation is a directorial debut for John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Russell Griswold and Debbie find themselves in a dead-end marriage with two children. He gets bumped up to pilot for Econo-Air and plans a family trip in a minivan from Chicago to Wally World.

On the way, he subjects his family to his absurd route-taking and choice of vehicle, on top of which they are cursed with bad luck throughout their journey. Vacation is a great movie despite the difference in themes from Honeymoon Crasher as it explores how a stale couple rekindles their relationship, despite the odds.

7) Blended - Apple TV, Prime Video

A poster for Blended, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. (Image via Apple TV)

A 2014 romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler, and Drew Barrymore, Blended is the story of two single parents who go on a date to never see each other again. However, Lauren and Jim, played by Drew and Adam, meet each other at the same African safari resort along with their kids and are forced to stay together. Their kids begin to bond and soon, they start becoming a blended family.

The movie navigates through complex topics such as moving on from deceased parents and partners, getting along with a partner's child, and much more. This makes it a wholesome watch not unlike Honeymoon Crasher. Fans of the genre will find this to be a memorable watch due to its cast and storyline.

Apart from these titles, some movies similar to Honeymoon Crasher are Due Date, The Proposal, Little Miss Sunshine, and Guess Who.

