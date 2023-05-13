5 feel-good movies to watch with your mom on Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day is an occasion to appreciate moms and pamper them. It's also a good idea to spend this day watching feel-good movies with them. This will ensure both of you get to enjoy some quality time together. Moreover, watching certain movies with your mother could even help strengthen your bond with her.

This article lists five films that are capable of doing just that. These movies will help create unforgettable memories through laughter, emotions, and tears of joy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 heartwarming Mother’s Day movies to watch with your mom this weekend

1) Turning Red

What better way to enjoy Mother’s Day than by watching the animated classic Turning Red with your mom? This movie follows a girl named Mei, who feels torn between being a dutiful daughter to her mother and fulfilling her own desires. One thing that's made clear from the very beginning is that she loves her mom.

Even though this film is filled with a lot of nuanced moments, in the end, it will leave you and your mother with a faint smile and happy tears. It depicts the struggles of puberty and its biggest challenge: a changing relationship with parents. This movie has a fantastic cast, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sandra Oh, Jordan Fisher, and more.

2) Dumplin’

A perfect mom-daughter watch for Mother’s Day is Dumplin’. In it, Jennifer Aniston plays a pageant queen mother, and she incredibly portrays the role with all its layers and complexity. It has a fiercely confident protagonist, Willowdean. Even though she has many insecurities, she does not let anybody bully her because of them.

Additionally, this movie has Dolly Parton and Drag Queen, which makes it extremely entertaining to watch.

What makes this film perfect for Mother’s Day is that Dumplin’ is a movie that does not show a huge change from start to finish. People in Willowdean's town will still probably adhere to the traditional beauty standards and judge people based on them. But Dumplin’ shows that the mother-daughter bond transcends all of that.

At one point, Willowdean finally feels like she is accepted by her mother and that the latter can finally break certain barriers to reach her. That’s where the movie succeeds in being an absolute gem.

Apart from Jennifer Aniston, the cast includes Danielle Macdonald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Odeya Rush, and many more, all of whom play their roles very well.

3) Lady Bird

This Greta Gerwig movie feels like it was made for a Mother’s Day weekend. Its protagonist is Lady Bird, and her story is a coming-of-age tale. The central theme of this film revolves around the complex mom-daughter relationship between Lady Bird and her mother.

The protagonist has high hopes and big dreams. However, reality often comes in the way of what she desires many times, especially in the form of her hardworking mother — who is a nurse — and clashes ensue.

However, their disputes do not indicate that this mom-daughter relationship is devoid of love. Many tender moments show viewers that they care for each other deeply. However, Lady Bird is a growing teen with her own ambitions and passions, and these are the reason she finds herself clashing against her mother.

Gerwig herself said this about the movie to NPR:

"I don't know any woman who has a simple relationship with their mother or with their daughter."

The cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laurie Metcalf, Odeya Rush, and many more. The intricate relationship between Lady Bird and her mom is what makes this one an endearing watch ideal for Mother’s Day.

4) Little Women

Another Greta Gerwig classic that's a perfect watch for Mother’s Day, this one is based on a novel by Louisa May Alcott of the same name. The movie better portrays the complexities and intricacies of close relationships, including one that involves a mom.

While the mother in Louisa May Alcott's novel never comes to the fore as much, in the movie, her role is more significant. She allows her daughters to chase their dreams and be independent. Moreover, she even consoles them when necessary.

Not just that, she has the courage to admit that she is far from perfect and that she has all-consuming anger spells like the daughters. Yet she has learned to manage them for the sake of her family and their peace. This movie is something that every mom would relate to on Mother’s Day.

It has a star-studded cast featuring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, and many more.

5) Little Miss Sunshine

This one is a pure, unadulterated family movie that is perfect to watch on Mother’s Day with the whole family. This movie focuses on the dynamic between a child and her average family. Together, they travel across the country so the former can take part in her dream pageant competition.

This is a heartwarming tale of how far your close ones will go for you. The characters are imperfect, as the parents are about to get divorced, and they are also pretty much bankrupt. But despite many problems and difficulties, they come together to support Olive, the aforementioned child.

The cast for this film includes Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin, Paul Dano, Greg Kinnear, etc., who do a perfect job of bringing their characters to life.

All these feel-good and heartwarming movies are sure to make your Mother’s Day special.

