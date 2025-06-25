“Longing comes first” — When Jonathan Bailey opened up about acting, identity & Wicked role

In December 2024, Interview Magazine published a conversation between Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, conducted via Zoom for the magazine’s winter issue. The interview focused on Bailey’s role as Fiyero in the film adaptation of Wicked. Bailey shared his acting approach, describing how he finds a character’s core desire, saying,

“Longing comes before anything else.”

Waller-Bridge asked how Bailey decides what makes a character tick, prompting his quote about longing as the starting point for his roles. They discussed his preparation for Wicked and his career trajectory. Bailey explained his emotional connection to Fiyero and his work on Fellow Travelers and Bridgerton.

Other topics included his childhood influences and personal life. They talked about his early love for musicals and his family dynamics. Jonathan Bailey shared his experiences with therapy and his views on queer representation. The interview covered his upcoming projects and stage aspirations.

Jonathan Bailey’s career and stage roots

The World Premiere of 'Jurassic World Rebirth' in London - Source: Getty

Jonathan Bailey’s career began in theater at a young age. He performed at the Royal Shakespeare Company by eight, playing roles like Prince Arthur in a Shakespeare production. Waller-Bridge asked about his early exposure to theater, leading Bailey to say,

“The smell backstage at the RSC at the Barbican was like cigarettes, stage makeup, Joe Fiennes, and hope.”

He made this statement to describe the vibrant atmosphere that fueled his passion for performing, surrounded by dedicated actors. Bailey’s role as Anthony in Bridgerton brought widespread recognition. He filmed Fellow Travelers in Canada, portraying a character in a queer historical drama.

His role as Fiyero in Wicked marked a major film milestone. He prepared extensively, studying the original Wizard of Oz and working on choreography. Waller-Bridge discussed his audition process, prompting Bailey to say,

“What I’ve found in the last few years is that, of course, you have to adapt so quickly to work out what you need in order to be able to be free.”

He said this to explain how he creates a safe space to perform, like laying out scripts during his Crashing audition. Bailey also starred in stage productions like Cock and Company. He plans to return to theater after Wicked.

Personal experiences and creative drive

German premiere of "Jurassic World: Rebirth" - Source: Getty

Jonathan Bailey grew up in Oxfordshire with three older sisters. His family encouraged his early performances. Waller-Bridge asked about his confidence in auditions, leading Bailey to say,

“I’ve got three older sisters and I wonder if they are a structure.”

He made this statement to suggest his sisters provided a supportive framework that shaped his boldness. He started therapy as a child, finding it helpful for navigating his career.

Waller-Bridge asked about his connection to queer stories, prompting Bailey to recall how he wrote a dissertation on Brokeback Mountain, reflecting his early engagement with queer representation, and say,

“I’m really proud of my 17-year-old self, I wasn’t necessarily out, but I changed the topic to representation of homosexuality in Brokeback Mountain.”

Jonathan Bailey discussed wanting to direct a play in the future, inspired by his theater roots. He mentioned being moved by Wicked’s story during filming.

He spoke about his Critics Choice Awards speech, where he expressed gratitude to his Fellow Travelers team. Waller-Bridge asked about his childhood, leading him to discuss seeing Oliver at a young age, which sparked his love for musicals. He mentioned his dog Babs and hobbies like running. He praised Queer as Folk for its impact on visibility. Jonathan Bailey also shared that he aims to take on projects that tell honest stories.

