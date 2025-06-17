Bride Hard: Full list of cast and characters explored

Bride Hard is an action-comedy film that is set to release on June 20, 2025. Simon West directed the movie, which stars Rebel Wilson as Sam, a secret agent who is also the maid of honor at her childhood best friend's wedding. Bride Hard is written by Shaina Steinberg, based on a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants.

The story follows Sam as she has to reveal her identity and save the day when mercenaries break up the ceremony. Sam has to deal with the emotional fallout of hiding her true identity from her best friend and fellow bridesmaids while also fighting armed criminals.

The cast of Bride Hard includes Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, and Justin Hartley as the main cast. Here is the full list of the cast and characters of the movie.

Primary cast and characters of Bride Hard

Rebel Wilson as Sam

Rebel Wilson plays Sam in the movie (Image via Getty)

Rebel Wilson stars as Sam in Bride Hard, a secret agent turned maid of honor. Sam is tasked with saving her best friend's wedding from a group of mercenaries who take over the ceremony.

Known for her comedic roles, Rebel Wilson gained fame through Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids. She has since appeared in movies like Isn’t It Romantic and The Hustle. Her past achievements include multiple award nominations, such as Best Supporting Actress from the San Diego Film Critics Society for her role in Pitch Perfect.

Anna Camp as Betsy

Anna Camp plays Betsy in the movie (Image via Getty)

Anna Camp plays Betsy, the bride whose wedding is ruined by mercenaries. Betsy, Sam's best friend from childhood, doesn't know that Sam is a spy. The tension grows when Sam is forced to reveal her true identity to Betsy during the crazy wedding.

Anna Camp is known for her roles in Pitch Perfect, where she portrayed Aubrey, and True Blood, where she played Sarah Newlin.

Justin Hartley as Chris

Justin Hartley plays Chris in the movie (Image via Getty)

Justin Hartley portrays the character Chris, the love interest and a main character in Bride Hard. Chris is one of the wedding guests who gets caught up in the chaos when mercenaries take over.

Known for his role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, Hartley has become a prominent actor in television dramas. Before joining the cast of Bride Hard, Hartley had a long history of acting in both television and film. He has appeared in series like Smallville, Revenge, The Young and the Restless, Tracker, and many more.

Anna Chlumsky as Virginia

Anna Chlumsky plays Virginia in the movie (Image via Getty)

Anna Chlumsky takes on the role of Virginia, one of Betsy's bridesmaids. Her character makes the wedding day even more emotional because she has to deal with the chaos caused by the mercenaries.

Anna Chlumsky is best known for her role as Vada Sultenfuss in the beloved film My Girl and its sequel. More recently, she appeared in the HBO series Veep, where she played Amy Brookheimer, a role that earned her multiple Primetime Emmy nominations.

Supporting cast and characters

The other cast includes:

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Lydia

Gigi Zumbado as Zoe

Stephen Dorff as Kurt

Sam Huntington as Ryan

Sherry Cola as Nadine

Michael O'Neill as Frank

Jeff Chase as Magnus

Craig Anton as Mark

Colleen Camp as Diane

Mark Valley as Edgar

David Lengel as Stevie

Kristian Kordula as Reverend Tom

Brannon Cross as Ivan

Rey Hernandez as Jimmy

Production crew of Bride Hard

Director:

Simon West

Producers:

Joel David Moore

Max Osswald

Cassian Elwes

Colleen Camp

Writers:

CeCe Pleasants (story)

Shaina Steinberg (screenplay)

Cinematographer:

John B. Aronson

Composer:

Ryan Shore

Editor:

John F. Link

Casting director:

Megan Foley

The film will debut in theaters on June 20, 2025.

