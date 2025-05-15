When did Anna Camp marry Michael Mosley? ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress reveals marriage with ex-husband was “like a one-night stand that lasted seven years”

Anna Camp, known for her role as Aubrey in the Pitch Perfect franchise, recently opened up about her marriage to actor Michael Mosley, describing it being “like a one-night stand that lasted seven years.” The couple married in 2010 after a two-year engagement, with Mosley filing for divorce in 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Camp shared the story during a May 14 episode of Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast on YouTube, reflecting on their relationship’s abrupt shift from youthful spontaneity to gradual estrangement. The actress, last seen in Netflix's You, now 41, met Mosley in New York City when she was 21 and recovering from a breakup.

She recalled their first encounter as an unplanned night out with friends in Union Square, which evolved into a seven-year connection. Anna Camp revealed on the podcast that they met when they were very young, emphasizing how their dynamic shifted after relocating to Los Angeles.

Anna Camp with ex-husband Michael Mosley - Image via: Getty

While their early years involved mundane routines like doing laundry and casual nights out, the move west exposed irreconcilable differences.

“To have it just not be working at all and having us be totally different people, that was really, really hard,” she admitted.

Despite the split, Camp stated they remain “pretty close” and still communicate. Anna Camp’s career surged after Pitch Perfect debuted in 2012, with sequels and roles in shows like You further elevating her profile. The couple’s divorce coincided with her rising fame, though she harbors no resentment toward Mosley, whom she calls “great.”

After their separation, Camp married Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in 2016, and were divorced three years later. She is currently dating stylist Jade Whipkey, whom she soft-launched on social media earlier this week.

Navigating fame and shifting relationships with Anna Camp

Anna Camp’s remarks about her marriage to Michael Mosley stressed on the challenges of personal growth amid professional success. The couple’s 2010 wedding followed a two-year engagement, but their relocation to Los Angeles strained the relationship.

Camp noted that their lifestyles diverged as her career took off, calling the experience a “heartbreak.” Though Mosley initiated the divorce, she clarified that their bond wasn’t entirely severed, stating,

“It’s not like I don’t ever see him.”

Post-divorce, Camp’s romantic life continued to intertwine with her work. Her 2016 marriage to Skylar Astin, whom she met on the Pitch Perfect set, ended in 2019. She has since shifted focus to her relationship with Whipkey, sharing glimpses of their dates on Instagram.

In a recent viral video, Camp humorously addressed past dating frustrations during the podcast, recalling a man who criticized her appearance.

“I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late and I stayed and waited, then he said that I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, because I’m an actor, and I was like, ‘Okay, bye."

However, Anna Camp didn’t delve into future plans with Whipkey.

