I’ve watched Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone countless times, but only now did I notice Aunt Petunia’s subtle act in the kitchen

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first movie in the Harry Potter film series, was released on November 16, 2001. Based on J.K. Rowling's eponymous novel, the film was a critical and commercial success and is considered one of the best fantasy movies.

Being a Potterhead, I have watched Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone countless times. Even so, I was today years old when I realized that Aunt Petunia was dyeing Dudley’s old clothes grey in the kitchen while 11-year-old Harry was inspecting his first letter from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

This was not explicitly mentioned in the movie. So for years, I assumed Aunt Petunia was cooking a stew or soup in the pot until I started rereading the Harry Potter books recently and realized what she was actually doing. She was planning to make Harry wear those old, dyed clothes as a uniform at the local school.

Aunt Petunia never treated Harry Potter like family

Harry Potter, the son of James and Lily Potter, was left at the door of the Dursley house when he was a baby. Lord Voldemort was after Harry's life, and the only way to keep him safe was to let him grow up in the Muggle world until he was old enough to attend Hogwarts.

Life with the Dursley's was harsh for Harry. He was made to live in a cupboard under the stairs, wear his cousin’s worn-out clothes, and cook and clean just to earn his keep. Worst of all, he grew up hearing that his parents were nothing more than 'freaks', and for eleven years, that was all he knew about them.

Aunt Petunia could have been kind, but chose to be awful instead. She made her dead sister's son suffer this much just because she had a grudge against her for being different and possessing magical prowess.

I did not think Petunia could have been any worse until I realized she was dyeing her son's old grey clothes for Harry to wear as a school uniform. She wouldn't get her nephew new clothes.

Petunia Dursley will never beat the 'awful aunt' allegations

Not only did Aunt Petunia want to send Harry to the local state school, Stonewall High, but she also wanted to save the family's money by making Harry wear Dudley's old grey-dyed clothes as a uniform. Meanwhile, her son was showered with gifts and attended the high-profile Smeltings Academy.

Petunia did not seem to have plans to let Harry go to Hogwarts. Given Lily's history, Petunia might have expected Harry's first Hogwarts letter to come when he was about 11. So, she must have started preparing to send him to school to keep the truth about his magical heritage from him.

Petunia's actions were not merely the result of ignorance but came from a deep-seated jealousy and bitterness. She was projecting all of that on an innocent child, who thought his parents died in a car crash for years.

Had Hagrid not taken Harry to Hogwarts, the little boy might have never learned how loving his parents were, and how his mother sacrificed her life to save him from Lord Voldemort.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is available to stream on Max, Prime Video, and can be purchased or rented on Apple TV.

