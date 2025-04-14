'Harry Potter' HBO reboot confirms new stars as iconic Hogwarts characters come to life

HBO has confirmed the first cast members of Harry Potter, the highly anticipated, upcoming reboot TV series. Although there is no news regarding the casting of the lead characters of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ronald Weasley, six other equally important characters have been cast.

According to a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery on April 14, 2025, the series will see John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. These characters will serve as series regulars.

Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse are announced as recurring/guest stars and will be appearing as Quirinus Quirrell and Argus Filch, respectively.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod addressed the new casting announcement in the press release, stating:

"We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life."

The press release also stated that the series will be a "faithful adaptation" of the book series, written by J.K. Rowling, who is also executive producing the series alongside Gardiner and Mylod. The official description for the series reads:

"Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences."

Besides Rowling, Mylod, Gardiner, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Film will also executive produce.

Mylod will be directing multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

John Lithgow had already announced his casting in the HBO Harry Potter reboot TV series

John Lithgow is an American actor, widely known for his performance in stage plays as well as TV series and movies. Over the years, he has won numerous accolades, including six Emmys and two Tony Awards. Additionally, he has also been nominated for two Academy Awards and one BAFTA award.

While promoting his film The Rule of Jenny Penn in an interview with ScreenRant on February 26, 2025, Lithgow confirmed his casting as Albus Dumbledore.

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid," he shared in the interview.

He further said:

"But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Some of Lithgow's most notable projects are the Oscar-winning movie Conclave and the Netflix historical drama TV series The Crown.

In the series, Albus Dumbledore, one of the most powerful and influential wizards of his time, is the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for most of the series.

Richard Harris played the role of the esteemed headmaster in the first two movies— Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Thereafter, Michael Gambon appeared as Dumbledore in the next six movies, the last of which was released in 2011.

All eight movies of the series are available to stream on Max.

