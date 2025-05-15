Vince Vaughn’s Nonnas soars to 15.3 million views on Netflix in record time

Nonnas, the biographical comedy film by Stephen Chbosky, arrived on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The screenplay by Liz Maccie that chronicles the journey of Joe Scaravella has become the most-watched film on Netflix after three days of its release, with 15.3 million views.

The stats were shared by the streaming platform along with the total number of hours it has been streamed till now.

The film explores how Joe opened Enoteca Maria, a popular Italian restaurant in Staten Island.

Vince Vaughn is the lead star and one of the executive producers of the film. Besides him, the film also stars Brenda Vaccaro, Talia Shire, Lorraine Bracco, Susan Sarandon, Joe Manganiello, and Linda Cardellini in prominent roles.

Nonnas topped the Netflix global list of movies

Image via Netflix

As mentioned above, Vince Vaughn-led Nonnas topped Netflix's global list of most-viewed movies last week with 15.3 million views in just three days.

It was streamed for around 29 million hours, as per the stats shared by Netflix.

The second most-viewed film of the week was M.J. Bassett's 2019 crime thriller film Inside Man: Most Wanted, with 12. 3 million views and 21.8 million streaming hours.

The third film in the chart was the documentary film A Deadly American Marriage with 9.8 million views and 16.9 million watch hours.

Tom Hardy's action thriller Havoc secured 4th position with 9.1 million views and 16.3 million streaming hours.

The other films in the Top 10 list were Twilight, Where the Crawdads Sing, It Takes Two, Home, Britain and the Blitz, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

What role does Vince Vaughn play in Nonnas?

Vince Vaughn plays the lead role of Joe Scaravella in the film. After losing his mother, Joe decided to put all his money and effort into opening an authentic Italian restaurant in Staten Island.

He felt closer to his family when he cooked family recipes, and wanted others to feel the same way by hiring real-life Italian grandmothers instead of professional chefs for cooking.

Joe believed that mothers and grandmothers were keepers of cultures and had generations of experiences with them in the form of family recipes.

He bought a place in Staten Island and employed four nonnas. His childhood friend Bruno and Stella supported him in every way.

However, his dedication to his novel idea was tested on multiple fronts. There were financial issues, permit issues, and Joe had to secretly juggle his job while trying to open the restaurant.

And even when he managed to open Enoteca Maria, it turned out to be a failure as it got almost no customers. The food critics turned down Joe's invitation to visit his restaurant.

However, in the end, his determination and his chef's talent were rewarded, as Enoteca Maria is considered among the most popular restaurants in New York City.

Vaughn played Joe with simplicity and sincerity, not falling into heroic tropes. Joe was a simple man with a novel dream. He relentlessly worked to actualize it and managed to turn his dream into a reality.

Here is the official synopsis of the film by Netflix:

"After losing his beloved mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas — grandmothers — as the chefs."

