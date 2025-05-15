7 music documentaries to watch if you liked ‘Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful’

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful traces the reggaeton star’s rise from humble beginnings in Medellín to global stardom. The documentary captures Karol G's journey from a young dreamer to one of the most influential Latin artists in the world.

Guided by director Cristina Costantini and R.J. Cutler, the documentary traces Karol as she breaks conventions of the film world—confronting those who declared her to be the wrong gender and from the wrong location.

She popular for blending reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop. She rose to fame with her 2017 album Unstoppable and the 2019 hit "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj.

In 2023, Karol G broke history with Mañana Será Bonito being the first-ever Spanish-language woman album to peak at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. Two-time Grammy Award winner, she also formerly held the most-grossing Latin solo female tour record.

If viewers loved Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful for its themes of self-discovery and breaking barriers in the music industry, then here are seven similar music documentaries worth watching.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé and 6 other music documentaries to watch if you liked Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful

1) Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Beyoncé's Coachella performance in 2018 (Image via Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé is a 2019 Netflix original documentary that documents Beyoncé's Coachella performance in 2018. She wrote, directed, and executive produced the film, along with a live album on April 17, 2019.

The documentary provides an intimate look at the creative process behind the show, from development to its massive cultural impact.

Beyoncé shattered history as the first Black woman to headline Coachella, performing shows celebrating Black culture, HBCU heritage, and Black femininity. Nicknamed "Beychella," the performance included a live band, majorettes, and cameos by guest performers Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Jay-Z, and Solange Knowles.

As Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, this film records a pioneering female artist's historic live performance, celebrating empowerment and culture through an assertive stage presence.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+

2) Matangi/Maya/M.I.A

Artist M.I.A., also Maya Arulpragasm (Image via Apple TV+)

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. is a 2018 biographical documentary directed and written by Steve Loveridge from the life and career of English rapper and artist M.I.A., also Maya Arulpragasm.

For 22 years, the documentary follows her journey to stardom, her radical political ideologies, and the controversy surrounding her music and public persona. The movie provides a personal glimpse of her life, employing personal video shot by M.I.A. and her friends to build a raw image of the artist.

The film received positive reviews and won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award during Sundance. The documentary discovers how M.I.A., spurred by heritage, forged an original identity — a fusion of politics, punk, hip-hop, and multiculturalism — that defines the voice of an age.

Like Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. presents an intimate portrait of an artist whose distinctive identity and political voice pushed against the mainstream and fueled her ascension to global stardom.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Amy

The documentary follows Amy Winehouse's life (Image via Apple TV+)

Amy is a 2015 British documentary by Asif Kapadia that chronicles singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse's life.

Starting with a 1998 home video, the documentary follows Winehouse's life through her album success, her battles with mental illness, and her last days. The documentary features intimate scenes such as studio sessions, romantic relationships, and historic performances—her Grammy win and duet with Tony Bennett.

As Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, this documentary takes a look at the complicated existence behind a music legend, the inner turmoil and public scrutiny suffered through a meteoric ascent to fame.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max

4) What Happened, Miss Simone?

Singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone (Image via Netflix)

What Happened, Miss Simone? is a 2015 American documentary directed by Liz Garbus, concerning the life and legacy of singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone.

It premiered initially at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and later at a tribute concert performance by John Legend before its eventual release on Netflix on June 26, 2015.

The documentary reveals Simone's life as a renowned singer and activist who became a mythical voice of the civil rights movement, leading to her moving to Liberia in the turmoil of the political violence of the 1960s.

Using rare footage and word testimony from Simone's daughter and close friends she trusted, the documentary is highly personal in its exploration of her life.

As Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, What Happened, Miss Simone? documents the life of an artist whose activism and music crossed paths, defining her legacy in the face of social and political adversity.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

5) 20 Feet from Stardom

20 Feet from Stardom highlights the overlooked lives of backing singers (Image via Apple TV+)

20 Feet from Stardom is a 2013 documentary by Morgan Neville that brings to the fore the lesser-known life of backing singers. With artists such as Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, and Lisa Fischer, the film intertwines archival material and interviews to expose their unsung contribution to popular music.

In 2023, the film was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry.

In the vein of Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, this documentary introduces the frequently underappreciated talent behind great successful music, voices in opposition to artists whose work contributed to the culture and sound of their time.

Where to watch: Peacock, Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

6) Quincy

Quincy explores the life and career of music legend Quincy Jones (Image via Netflix)

Quincy is a 2018 documentary that explores the life and career of music legend Quincy Jones. The documentary, directed by Quincy's daughter Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks, was released on Netflix on September 21, 2018.

Quincy is an intimate and personal exploration of Jones' life as a producer, singer, and composer, based on archival material and behind-the-scenes footage.

The movie points to Jones' lifetime record: more than 2,900 documented songs, 300 albums, 51 television and motion picture scores, 79 Grammy nominations and 28 wins, and EGOT status.

It also points out his involvement in Thriller, the largest all-time best-selling album, and We Are the World, all-time best-selling single, and his concerts that raised $63 million to fight African famine.

As in Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, so in this documentary, there is a comprehensive review of a legend's career of achievement, exemplifying commitment and influence behind international success.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Yung Lean: In My Head

Swedish rapper Yung Lean (Image via Apple TV+)

Yung Lean: In My Head is a documentary directed by Henrik Burman that explores the rise of Swedish rapper Yung Lean and the inner world of his creator, Jonatan Leandoer.

It delves into how Jonatan, as a teenager in Stockholm, developed the Yung Lean persona as an escape from everyday life—only to be thrust into global fame. The film was released around the time of his seventh album Starz and offers an intimate look at his artistic evolution.

Using personal footage and candid interviews, the film follows Jonatan’s struggle with addiction, fame, and identity, tracing his breakdown and slow recovery.

Like Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, this film follows a rising artist facing fame, identity, and personal struggles while shaping his music scene.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful on Netlix.

