Vini Jr. documentary: Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Netflix is bringing Vini Jr. to screens worldwide on May 15, 2025. This new sports documentary takes a closer look at the life and career of Vinícius Júnior, the Brazilian footballer who's become one of Real Madrid’s brightest stars.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage and personal interviews with Vinícius Júnior himself. It also includes conversations with some of the biggest names in football. Neymar Jr., Jude Bellingham. Toni Kroos. Karim Benzema. Thibaut Courtois. Each one shares their perspective on the player and the person.

From street football in São Gonçalo to the world stage, this film tells the story of grit, pressure, and growth. The documentary becomes available to stream on Netflix starting at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

At what time will Vini Jr. be available to stream?

As mentioned earlier, the documentary will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 15, 2025. Following Netflix’s standard global rollout timing, Vini Jr. will be released at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Below are the release times for the documentary across different time zones:

Region Time Zone Release Time Date United States (West) Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 a.m. May 15, 2025 United States (East) Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 a.m. May 15, 2025 United Kingdom British Summer Time (BST) 8:00 a.m. May 15, 2025 Central Europe Central European Summer Time (CEST) 9:00 a.m. May 15, 2025 India Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:30 p.m. May 15, 2025 Australia (East) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 5:00 p.m. May 15, 2025

Where can viewers watch the Vini Jr. documentary?

The documentary is only available on Netflix and can be watched on the website, mobile apps, smart TVs, Apple TV, and Chromecast. You need a subscription to watch it on any device.

Prices vary by country. In the U.S., plans start at $7.99 with ads and go up to $24.99 for premium. In the UK, they range from £4.99 to £17.99. Other countries like Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, and Mexico have similar pricing.

Local taxes or currency changes may shift these numbers. Plan availability can also vary slightly depending on the region. Official subscription details, including current pricing and features, are listed on Netflix’s regional support pages. Access to Vini Jr. depends on the selected plan and supported device compatibility.

What can viewers expect from the Vini Jr. documentary?

The official logline for the documentary on Netflix reads:

"Vini Jr. has it all: talent, resilience and boldness. Follow his dancing, unpredictable feet on his inspiring journey to becoming a global soccer star."

Vini Jr. traces the rise of Vinícius Júnior from the streets of São Gonçalo to the spotlight at Real Madrid. It tells the story of a player who came up through Flamengo’s youth system and pushed his way into European football with determination and grit. The film is directed by Emílio Domingos and Andrucha Waddington, and it’s produced by Conspiração Filmes.

It runs for 106 minutes and brings together a mix of old footage and fresh conversations. Teammates like Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois share their thoughts on his journey. The documentary also hears from some of the biggest voices in the sport, Neymar Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlo Ancelotti.

The film highlights the year 2024 as a turning point, when Vini dealt with injuries and became a vocal figure against racism in football. Vinicius said in the trailer,

"I have Ronaldo and LeBron James as examples. I do everything I can to play at my best."

The documentary also reflects on his Champions League win and his recognition by The Best FIFA Awards. Overall, it provides behind-the-scenes access to a high-pressure career built through discipline, setbacks, and ambition.

