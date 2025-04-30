Jason Whitlock says 'Sinners' was "the most nakedly racist movie" he has seen

On April 29, 2025, Jason Whitlock shared his take on director Ryan Coogler's Sinners, on his YouTube channel Jason Whitlock Harmony. Whitlock had a clear stance about the recent movie, and he did not seem to like it a lot. Jason even went about calling the film "the most nakedly racist movie" he had seen.

Ad

Jason added that the movie was built around the narrative that "white people are the devil". In a video, which was uploaded on April 29, Jason said:

"I found this movie Sinners to be the most nakedly racist movie that I've ever seen. That's my takeaway. And it's akin to Birth of a Nation."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He additionally stated:

"This movie Sinners says white people are the devils. It's as if Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam wrote this in 1930."

In a previous tweet that Jason Whitlock shared on April 23, he shared the same sentiment and wrote that "Sinners has an explicit theme about white people being the ultimate devil". In the tweet, he further added that he noticed a huge number of young people going to watch the movie at the theaters.

Ad

According to him, the movie was feeding the youth narratives to "hate white people." In the clip, which was a part of Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast, the columnist pointed out that this movie was having a clear impact on its audience. Calling the film a "hot mess", Jason also added that it had a racial theme to it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The columnist even claimed that while the movie's genre is set to be horror, in his opinion, it wasn't supposed to scare the audience. While talking about Sinners, Jason also referred to the 2017 film Get Out. According to him, both movies had propagated a similar narrative.

Exploring more about the 2025 horror movie Sinners

Released in the theaters on April 18, Sinners has become the talk of the town. The movie cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Omar Miller, and Jack O'Connell, to name a few.

Ad

In January 2024, it was revealed that filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan were set to make a movie together. At the time, however, no additional information regarding the project was revealed. The movie got two trailers: one was dropped in September, while the second one was released in January 2025.

The premise of the movie is set in 1932 in the racially disturbed South. Twin brothers (played by Jordan) return to their hometown hoping to make a new start in life, only to face a darkness greater than they ever thought.

Ad

The budget of the film was around $90-100 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has already grossed more than $168 million worldwide and over $128 million across the United States. It has already become the seventh highest-grossing film of this year, as of now.

The movie was even promoted by Tom Cruise. The 62-year-old actor shared a photograph of himself seemingly in a theater in front of a poster of the film. He even congratulated the entire team and also urged people to watch the movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More