"Yall didnt have this same energy for the movie Blade" — Netizens react to Tom Cruise's X post promoting "Sinners"

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise showered praises on Sinners, Ryan Coogler's period vampire horror flick starring Michael B. Jordan. The movie has garnered immense critical and commercial success since its release on April 18, performing well at the box office and earning over $161 million worldwide as of this article.

On April 27, 2025, Tom Cruise took to his social media accounts to upload a picture of himself standing in front of a Sinners poster, holding a movie ticket in his hand. In the caption, the Mission Impossible star congratulated Coogler and Jordan on the movie's success, calling the film a "must see in cinema."

He also informed moviegoers to stay through the end credits. For context, Coogler's horror flick includes two post-credit scenes.

Tom Cruise's endorsement for Sinners seemingly rubbed some people the wrong way, who claimed the actor did not give "this same energy" for the 1998 horror flick Blade, where Wesley Snipes plays the titular half-human/half-vampire protagonist.

"Yall didnt have this same energy for the movie Blade."

However, several netizens saw the positive side of Tom Cruise's support for Sinners.

"Having tom cruise give your film free promo is crazy," one person posted.

"Ok ok the legends have spoken. Love the support Ryan is getting man. This is dope," another user added.

"Him & MBJ in a Coogler movie would COOK," someone else commented.

"His first non-M:I tweet since the summer Olympics, Ryan Coogler has the Mandate of Heaven," one user tweeted.

Others applauded the actor for always promoting people to go to the theatre to enjoy movies.

"This is very much on purpose. Cruise must’ve felt some type of way about what was being said about this film. He does not play when it comes to the power true artists can have in the industry," one person posted.

"There is no better cheerleader for ALL Movies right now than Tom Cruise. He was out pumping up Barbie and Oppenheimer too. Go to the theaters. Others need to follow his lead," another person added.

"Love the support. We support the actors that support the theaters and we always show out," someone else commented.

"I just loveee how intentional with the art of film you have always been te amo precioso," another user wrote.

Michael B. Jordan thanked Tom Cruise for Sinners support

Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan as identical twins, is set in 1930s Mississippi. The original period movie follows the twins as they set up a juke joint after their return from war, only to court trouble in the form of vampires. The movie, which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, is summarised by IMDb as:

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Tom Cruise joined the long list of people to praise the horror flick, taking to social media to congratulate the team on its success. In response, Michael B. Jordan thanked Cruise for his endorsement via a comment on the latter's Instagram post, writing:

"Thanks for the love and support!!!"

Jordan also reshared the post on his Instagram Story with the caption, "nah this crazy…”

In an unprecedented move, Sinners became the first movie in the horror genre to get an 'A' on CinemaScore.

In other news, Tom Cruise is gearing up for the upcoming release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The eighth instalment, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14.

The theatrical release is scheduled for May 23.

