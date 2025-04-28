"How’s that profitability lookin’?" — Internet reacts to Variety's revised report of "Sinners" after receiving backlash over original review

On Sunday, April 27, Variety tweeted about the earnings of Ryan Coogler's latest release, Sinners, during its second weekend. The tweet revealed that the R-rated horror movie earned $45 million over the last weekend and has grossed $122.5 million in North America and $161.6 million globally so far.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Variety's latest tweet about Sinners comes a week after it posted a somewhat negative review of the film's global debut on April 20. In its older tweet, Variety stated that "profitability remains a ways away" for the Michael B. Jordan-led film despite it opening with $61 million.

The publication faced significant backlash from Ben Stiller, who described Variety's headline as unwarranted in his tweet. Stiller's tweet went viral, garnering over 21 million views and 357K likes as many people agreed with him.

Ad

Ben Stiller's tweet (Image via X/@BenStiller)

After Variety's latest tweet, netizens questioned the publication, asking it about the film's profitability—

Ad

"So how’s that profitability lookin’?," one netizen asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens criticized the publication for its tweet from last week—

"Wait, wait, whatever happened about the film's profitability that was questioned last week by y'all?," commented an X user.

"Why you change your tune now? You said profitability remains ways away a week ago? Don’t rewrite a positive article now. @rebeccaarubin," added another.

"Lmmaaoo not variety getting ate up in the replies," wrote a third netizen.

Ad

Meanwhile, others referred to Sinners as "a decent vampire flick" that the audience was starving for.

"I mean, we have been starving for a decent vampire flick. Plus we already knew the directors work and expected it to be good. Once again he didn't disappoint," commented an X user.

"This has been bugging me: Why does it keep referring to the film as Coogler’s “sophomore” film? That refers to a director or producer’s second film but Coogler has produced more than two films. Does anyone know?," one asked.

Ad

Tom Cruise praised Sinners on social media over the weekend

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alongside Variety's viral tweet, Sinners was also mentioned in a tweet from Tom Cruise on Sunday. The Mission: Impossible star shared a picture of himself at the cinema with a movie ticket, giving a shoutout to the film and its director, Ryan Coogler. Cruise also encouraged fans to remain through Sinners' end credits.

The plot of the latest vampire thriller centers on twin brothers dealing with bloodthirsty vampires. Set in 1930s Mississippi, the period drama also addresses themes of racism.

Ad

Michael B. Jordan stars as twins Elijah and Elias Moore, with Hailee Steinfeld portraying Mary, Miles Canton as Sammie, and Jack O'Connell as Remmick. Other actors featured in the film include Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, Li Jun Li, Lola Kirke, and Peter Dreimanis.

Sinners was released in the US on April 18, 2025, and has become the seventh highest-grossing film of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More