5 reasons to watch Ryan Coogler's Sinners

Directed and written by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and others, Sinners, is a southern gothic horror movie set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta. The Jordan plays the dual roles of the twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, who return to their southern hometown to build a life, but encounter evil vampires instead.

While it’s a horror movie, the film has important themes of racial inequalities and Black culture. The movie released on April 18, 2025, and has since garnered multiple positive reviews for its direction, performances, and visuals.

Therefore, here is a quick list below of five reasons why viewers should check out this meaningful movie this weekend.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the movie.

The visuals, music, and other reasons why Sinners is a must-watch

1) The duo of Coogler and Jordan

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Coogler and Jordan seem to have struck upon a winning formula with the rave reviews that all of their collaborations get. From Creed and the Black Panther movies, to now Sinners, the duo have created some compelling cinema.

While Coogler displays his directing talent with wonderful scenes in the movie, Jordan effortlessly plays the dual role of a charming set of twins, Smoke and Stack, and steals the screen with his ability to employ humor, authority, and still keep the two characters apart.

2) Its Theme

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Sinners is a must-watch because it blends horror, action, humor, and important commentary about race and culture. Like Coogler’s others movie, Sinners, blends plot with social commentary. The film explores Black culture and history. Important themes like segregation are showed realistically.

Uniquely, even the use of vampires, has been overturned. While they are normally seen as a symbol of desire, addiction, and death. In this movie, vampires are a symbol of white oppression as Remmick tries to crash Smoke and Stack’s party and wants to turn them into vampires.

3) The Music

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Any good movie is incomplete if it does not have a memorable background score and playlist. And in Sinners, music is pivotal to the plot as it was the tune of Sammie, which brought Remmick to Smoke and Stash’s party, as revealed in the trailer.

Further, as the movie explores Black culture, the film heavily features music from genres like blues, folk rock, and more, which add style to a movie about a terrifying topic. Music composer Ludwig Goransson’s score has also been positively appreciated for his ability to create an effective score.

4) The Cinematography

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

One of the most striking reasons why Sinners must be watch be all is that the film has beautiful visuals and rich colors. As an auteur, Coogler is able to capture the movie on film instead of using digital cameras and the effect that creates is unmatched.

Further, the director has mentioned that the movie is made for IMAX and therefore the visuals that the movie brings up are gorgeous and jaw-dropping. It is rare for horror movies to have so much history, culture, music, and visuals packed into one, but the movie seems to have done just that.

5) A steady flow of Praises

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Another reason why the movie is a must-watch is because the audiences and critics are loving the film. Almost unanimously, the critics have heaped praises upon the movie, which has resulted in 98% Rotten Tomatoes score. Further, Sinners is the only horror movie in more than three decades to get an “A” grade on CinemaScore exit polls by the viewers.

While horror has always been a success with people as viewers like to experience a thrill, the combination of visuals, action, commentary, and impressive performances, has made the movie a serious entertainer. The movie does not rely on cheap jump scares and that is also helping the movie.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the reasons for watching Sinners.

