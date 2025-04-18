Is Sinners (2025) based on a true story? Explained

Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther and Creed, is back with a horror thriller film titled Sinners. The movie is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025, and it follows the story of two twin brothers who leave their troubled past behind and return to their hometown in Mississippi. They soon begin to encounter dark supernatural forces in an action-packed narrative.

The film features Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as the twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Other cast members featured in the film are Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Buddy Guy, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo, among others.

As for whether the movie is based on real-life events, the answer is negative as it is fictional. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle on April 14, 2024, Ryan Coogler mentioned that Sinners is his first feature not based on another source.

"I was actually kind of ashamed that I hadn’t done anything that was more personal in terms of story. I wanted to build a framing that was unique to me, the framing of the horrific tragedy, the injustice I was going to convey in this film," he said.

Sinners: Exploring the storyline

Smoke and Stack Moore are brothers and former soldiers who left home to fight in World War I before settling in Chicago to work for the mafia. They return to their hometown in Mississippi looking for a fresh start and seeking to open a juke joint (jazz bar). However, things get complicated when they realize supernatural forces haunt the community.

The trailer has a line by the character Annie stating:

"There are legends of people with the gift of making music so true...it can conjure things from the past.... and the future. This gift can bring fame and fortune. But it can also pierce the veil between life and death."

As the brothers face threats from both oppressors and bloodthirsty vampires, they must also face betrayal, guilt, and their destiny. Burdened by the weight of his past, Smoke succumbs to the dark forces. However, Stack remains steadfast in keeping their vision alive.

The narrative navigates themes of ancestral trauma, systemic racism, survival, and the seductive power of evil.

Characters and cast of Sinners

Michael B Jordan takes up the lead role in yet another Coogler film, where he plays the dual role of twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Miles Caton makes his film debut in the movie, starring in the role of Sammie Moore.

Mentioned below is the full list of cast members who appear in Sinners:

Michael B. Jordan as Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore, twin brothers

Hailee Steinfeld as Mary

Miles Caton as Sammie Moore

Buddy Guy as Old Sammie

Jack O'Connell as Remmick

Wunmi Mosaku as Annie

Jayme Lawson as Pearline

Omar Benson Miller as Cornbread

Delroy Lindo as Delta Slim

Li Jun Li as Grace Chow

Yao as Bo Chow

Lola Kirke as Joan

Peter Dreimanis as Bert

Saul Williams as Jedidiah

Helena Hu as Lisa Chow

David Maldonado as Hogwood

Andrene Ward-Hammond as Ruthie

Nathaniel Arcand as Chayton

Tenaj L. Jackson as Beatrice

Nicoye Banks as Jacob

Sinners is set to premiere in theatres on April 18, 2025.

