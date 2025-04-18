Does Michael B. Jordan’s new movie Sinners (2025) have a post-credits scene? Explained

Michael B. Jordan's new vampire flick Sinners premiered on the big screens today, on April 18, 2025. Directed by Ryan Coogler of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame, the film is a period piece that takes viewers back to the early 20th century as it focuses on twin brothers returning to their hometown and discovering that they have a bigger evil to face.

While Sinners is Ryan Coogler's first original flick out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Rocky franchise mould, it still doesn't stop him from incorporating post-credits scenes over here. In Hollywood, mid-credits and post-credits scenes have become a new trend that help tie up loose ends from the film or tease a sequel that fans will get to see in the future.

So, for those wondering whether they should stay back once the credits begin rolling, then yes, they should, as Sinners features one mid-credits scene and one post-credits scene.

Warning: Spoilers for the movie will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

What happens in the mid and post-credits scenes for Sinners?

As previously stated, mid and post-credits scenes either help tie up loose ends previously seen in the plot, or they tease sequels and what's to come in the future. In the case of Sinners, it acts as a bookend for the film, while not teasing much, and provides a conclusion to the story of Sammie, played by Miles Caton in the film.

The mid-credits scene in the film acts as an extension to the conclusion of the film. In the scene, viewers get to see the story flash forward 60 years in the future, and it features a much older Sammie, who is played by Buddy Guy this time around. Sammie is seen playing a guitar in a club while it is revealed that Stack is alive and living alongside Mary. The two then approach Sammie in the club.

With it being the 90s now, it's a different era, and they offer to make Sammie immortal as he is much older and only has a few years to live. However, Sammie respectfully declines their offer, and the three start reminiscing the night before the horror began, with Sammie saying that it was the best night of his life.

Stack agrees with him as well, revealing that it was the last time he truly felt free as well, and also the last time he saw the sun and his brother. This is where the scene ends.

In the post-credits scene, fans get to see a young Sammie singing "This Little Light of Mine," showcasing that he finally did indeed get to live his life as a musician. While not much is set up over here, it does provide a bookend for the film and helps wrap up Sammie's story in the film.

Will there be a sequel to Sinners?

Expand Tweet

As of now, there has been no mention of a sequel to Sinners, and it seems like director Ryan Coogler isn't interested in making a continuation right now as well. In an interview with Ebony on April 15, 2025, when asked about making a sequel, Coogler said that he wanted to get away from making franchise films, and that's why he chose to go ahead with the Vampire flick.

“I never think about that. I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that," said Coogler.

He continued:

"I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique."

However, the film receiving a sequel also depends on how it does at the box office, and if this is something that excites Coogler to go ahead with in the future.

For now, fans can watch Sinners as it is playing in cinemas right now.

