7 vampire movies to watch before the release of Sinners

Sinners (2025) is an upcoming horror-action movie starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles. Director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed) takes on a mammoth endeavor, weaving race and class commentary in the 1930s United States and an action-packed vampiric premise.

Set to release on April 18, 2025, the movie has already received rave reviews, with fans and critics calling it one of the year's best movies. Coogler's gritty direction, combined with Jordan's acting prowess, promises a lot of realistic horror, thrill, and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Before fans catch Sinners on the big screen, they can check out some action-packed vampire movies here!

Stake Land, From Dusk Till Dawn, and other movies like Sinners

1) Stake Land (2010)

Mister in Stake Land (Image via Amazon Prime video)

A vampire apocalypse wipes out humanity, leaving behind a young, orphaned Martin. When he crosses paths with a seasoned vampire hunter named Mister, and a bunch of rag-tag survivors, he has a chance to fight back and reclaim his place in the world.

Sinners and Stake Land meet at the interesting intersection of action, horror, and societal commentary on humanity and its ways. They're both set in rural and southern parts of the United States, giving viewers a stark comparison of different times.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Tarantino and Clooney in the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

When a criminal sibling duo (George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino) holds a family hostage to cross the border into Mexico, they expect obstacles. But not in the form of blood-thirsty vampires with a vengeance. In this Robert Rodriguez directorial, Seth and Richie must get their hands bloody to escape their crimes.

From the trailer for Sinners, fans get the sense that it is a tale of brotherhood, filled with action, violence, and of course, vampires. From Dawn Till Dusk follows a similar premise, but the brothers might be more morally grey than one might expect.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) The Lost Boys (1987)

A popular still from The Lost Boys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

An underrated movie that soon rose to cult status, The Lost Boys is the story of brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) who move with their divorced single mother to a fictional small town in California. But sinister beings with fangs lurk in the shadows.

Fans looking forward to Sinners will enjoy the retro-nostalgic vibe of this movie set in the 80s. Its unique take on the vampire-action genre makes it an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) 30 Days of Night (2007)

Sheriff Oleson From 30 Days of Night (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As a small town in Alaska prepares for a 30-day polar night, a strange being on a ship wreaks havoc. It is up to the town's Sheriff, Eben Oleson (Josh Hartnett), to protect the survivors from a vampiric siege.

A small town. A vampire attack. A hero rising from the ashes to save the survivors. The film's thrilling and suspenseful air mimics the visuals in Sinners, making it a must-watch for horror-action fans!

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Daybreakers (2009)

Willem Dafoe in Daybreakers (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In a weird twist of fate, vampires have taken over civilization to perform human harvesting and find a substitute for fast-depleting blood sources. A crew led by a former vampire has had enough and decides to fight for their freedom. This movie is genre-bending, with dystopian, science-fiction, action, and horror themes.

Sinners fans will enjoy the fresh take on vampirism and how humans can work together to take down the evil bloodsuckers. The movie also provides subtle commentary about the human race and the implications of dystopia on mankind.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Fright Night (1985)

Farrell in Fright Night (Image via YouTube/Disney Australia and New Zealand)

An idyllic small town is hit with the mysterious disappearance of its residents. Teenager Charley Brewster (Anton Yelchin) connects it to his suspicious new neighbor named Jerry (Colin Farrell), who might be a vampire. When his friend Ed goes missing, he decides to end Jerry's mayhem.

Both Fright Night and Sinners revolve around protecting a town and people the protagonist cares about from a horrific vampire attack. But the former is filled with more low-stakes comedy that fans will enjoy.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Salem's Lot (2024)

Mears from the movie (Image via YouTube/Max)

Based on Stephen King's short story, Salem's Lot follows Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), a low-on-inspiration author who returns to his hometown Jerusalem's Lot to write a book about his life. But things take a turn when he realizes there's a vampire in his town.

The movie's blend of horror, suspense, and vampires brings King's story to life, making it a must-watch for fans of movies like Sinners.

Where to watch: Max

Stay tuned for more updates on Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfield, Li Jun Li, and a grand ensemble cast!

