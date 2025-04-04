Does Michael B. Jordan have a twin? Red carpet moment for Sinners premiere explained

Ad

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan was recently seen strolling along the red carpet with himself. On Thursday, April 3, at the premiere of his upcoming movie Sinners at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City, the 38-year-old actor posed twice on the carpet.

Jordan, who plays identical twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the vampire thriller, quickly changed his clothes to strike his poses. Afterward, Warner Bros. compiled the pictures.

According to CBR’s March 25 report, a recently circulated Sinners poster features Jordan dressed as twin brothers in front of a vintage car. They are distinguished by their unique hats while wearing identical outfits. Since Sinners was filmed with IMAX cameras, the poster indicates that the movie will be released in 70mm.

Michael B. Jordan does not have a twin brother

When Michael B. Jordan appeared for the premiere of Sinners in New York City, he posed twice on the red carpet. On April 3, People Magazine reported that it had exclusive images of Jordan's clever ploy, in which he was seen jokingly posing next to himself.

According to the outlet, the Black Panther actor stated in production notes provided to the media that he aimed to create unique body language, stances, and attitudes to differentiate his Smoke and Stack performances. Discussing the process, he explained:

"They both stood differently, they walked a little bit differently — they held their trauma in different places. Just getting into all of the physicality really helped me feel confident and prepared."

Moreover, according to CBR, Michael B. Jordan emphasized that his characters have distinctly different personalities, even though they are twins. Stack is the more reserved brother, while Smoke, who appears on the left in the poster, is the more aggressive sibling.

Sinners is set in Mississippi in the 1930s and follows the twins as they return to their southern roots in an effort to start anew after facing past trauma. Upon their return, the brothers find themselves confronted by a new enemy they must battle.

As per IMDb, the synopsis of Sinners reads:

“Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

In the teaser released on September 24, 2024, a preacher warns the brothers,

"If you keep dancing with the devil, one day he's going to follow you home."

Director Ryan Coogler described the film as "more exciting" than the Black Panther movies they co-produced. He cited Jordan's willingness to take on the challenge of playing twins as a key factor that attracted him to the dual role.

There are indications throughout the movie that Smoke and Stack will encounter vampires. However, Coogler remarked that Sinners is a "genre-fluid" production that transcends the boundaries of a typical vampire film.

Coogler wrote the screenplay for Sinners, an original story, drawing some influence from his family's Mississippi roots. He and Michael B. Jordan have a long-standing collaborative history. Previously, they teamed up on critically and financially successful films, including Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. Now, they are returning for the new period vampire movie Sinners.

In addition to Michael B. Jordan, the cast features Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee), and Jack O'Connell (Ferrari).

Sinners will be released in theatres on April 18.

