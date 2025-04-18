Sinners soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Sinners, a supernatural action horror movie, was released on April 18, 2025. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers who go back to their hometown and find a dark force waiting for them.

Sinners takes place in the Southern United States in the 1930s and has action, horror, and supernatural elements that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Hailee Steinfeld, Elaine Stritch, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, and Delroy Lindo are also in the movie.

Sinners is about twin brothers who try to run away from their troubled pasts but run into a new evil that threatens them and their community. As they fight supernatural forces, the movie looks at race, power, and survival.

The talented Ludwig Göransson, who has worked on Black Panther and The Mandalorian, has created the music for the movie. He composed the music for the movie and is also the executive producer. A lot of different artists, like James Blake, Don Toliver, Brittany Howard, and Buddy Guy, are featured on the soundtrack.

Sinners soundtrack: All the songs in the movie

The Sinners soundtrack is a powerful mix of blues, folk, and contemporary sounds that perfectly complement the film's intense atmosphere. In total, there are 22 tracks in the movie. Below is the list of all the songs featured in the movie:

This Little Light of Mine – Miles Caton, DC6 Singers Collective, and Pleasant Valley Youth Choir of New Orleans

Flames of Fortune – Ludwig Göransson and Don Toliver

Wang Dang Doodle – Cedric Burnside, Sharde Thomas-Mallory, and Tierinii Jackson

Travelin’ – Miles Caton

Juke – Bobby Rush and Miles Caton

Séance – James Blake and Ludwig Göransson

Dangerous – Hailee Steinfeld

I Lied To You – Miles Caton

Pick Poor Robin Clean – Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke, and Peter Dreams

Can’t Win for Losin’ – Cedric Burnside and Tierinii Jackson

Old Corn Liquor – Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson

Will Ye Go, Lassie Go? – Lola Kirke, Peter Dreams, Brian Dunphy, Darren Holden, and Jack O’Connell

Pale, Pale Moon – Jayme Lawson

Rocky Road to Dublin – Jack O’Connell, Brian Dunphy, and Darren Holden

In Moonlight – Jerry Cantrell and Ludwig Göransson

Travelin’ – Buddy Guy

I Lied To You (Radio Edit) – Miles Caton

Pick Poor Robin Clean – Geechie Wiley

Last Time (I Seen the Sun) – Alice Smith and Miles Caton

Sinners – Rod Wave

Troubled Waters – OG DAYV and Uncle James

Pale, Pale Moon – Brittany Howard

About the music composer

Sinners' music producer, Ludwig Göransson, is a well-known composer and record producer. His work on Black Panther won him an Academy Award for Best Original Score. He has previously collaborated with musicians like Childish Gambino, Adele, and Kendrick Lamar.

Having won several awards, Göransson has also written for television series, including The Mandalorian. His talent to combine conventional and contemporary components has made him a popular composer in both film and music production. His work on Sinners combines several musical inspirations to accentuate the film's horror and action scenes.

What is Sinners about?

The story of Sinners takes place in Mississippi in 1932, when twin brothers Smoke and Stack return to their hometown after living in Chicago for a while.

The two veterans of World War I are unhappy with life in the North. They decide to buy a sawmill from Hogwood, a racist landowner, with money they stole from gangsters. Their plan is to open a juke joint for black people in the area. They hope that this will give them a new start.

Along with Sammie, a skilled guitarist, and other musicians, they set out to make a lively space where the underprivileged can enjoy music and fun.

As soon as the juke joint opens, Sammie's playing of the guitar unintentionally summons supernatural forces. This catches the attention of a dangerous group of vampires led by the mysterious Remmick.

Remmick and his group have been hiding among the local Klan members. They want to use Sammie's magical musical skills. As the night goes on, the brothers and their new friends have to fight off the vampires, who are slowly turning the people in the bar into vampires.

During the chaos, the tension between Smoke and Stack grows. Their pasts and personal relationships make things more complicated, especially with Smoke's ex-wife Annie involved with the occult.

At the height of the battle, Smoke gives up his life to save Sammie and the others, which leads to a final showdown with the vampires. The movie is about racial conflict, sacrifice, and the power of music. It ends with a fight for survival against supernatural evil.

Sinners is running in theaters.

