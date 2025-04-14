G20 soundtrack: Complete list of all the songs in the movie

G20 is an action thriller streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was released on April 10, 2025. Directed by Patricia Riggen, the film stars Viola Davis as U.S. President Danielle Sutton.

When terrorists take the G20 summit in South Africa, the story follows the president's frantic fight to save her family and world leaders. A great watch, this action-packed film combines political intrigue with strong survival strategies.

Renowned American composer Joseph Trapanese, known for his work on films including Oblivion, The Greatest Showman, and Straight Outta Compton, composed the movie's soundtrack.

Released by Lakeshore Records, the soundtrack reflects the tension and drama of the story with a blend of orchestral and electronic components. Major music sites, including Amazon Music, offer it for download and streaming.

Complete list of tracks from G20

Here is the complete song list and its duration in the movie:

Crypto Wallet / Budapest Chase – 5:16

Power Against Power (Main Theme from G20) – 1:54

Family Dinner – 1:18

A Great Mother – 0:50

Pax Arrival – 1:29

Security Preparations – 0:49

The Summit Begins – 0:42

Press Time Over / Pulling the Strings / Breach – 6:22

On the Run / Under Pressure – 8:20

Balcony Escape – 0:59

Press Conference / Explaining the Tech – 4:41

Deepfakes / Elevator Fight – 4:14

Kitchen Rescue – 6:59

Family or Country – 2:54

Exit Wound / Eenie Meenie – 1:42

War Stories – 2:11

To the Beast – 4:36

Tables Turning – 5:26

Beast Mode – 1:43

It Means Boom – 1:15

Lights Out – 2:49

Family Mission – 2:23

Borrow Your Voice – 4:26

Clearing the Lobby – 1:38

You’re No Hero – 5:31

Helipad Standoff – 3:35

You’re Something Special (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir) – 1:57

More about the composer: Joseph Trapanese

Joseph Trapanese, born on August 7, 1984, is an American composer, arranger, and producer. Raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, Trapanese attended the Manhattan School of Music before diving into film scoring.

He first made a name for himself with his arrangements for Tron: Legacy, where he worked alongside Daft Punk. His compositions have since been featured in films such as Oblivion, The Greatest Showman, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, and Straight Outta Compton.

Trapanese worked in film, television, records, and live events. Music industry recognition has come from his electronic-orchestral blend. He scored G20 to match its suspenseful, action-packed plot.

All about G20

Directed by Patricia Riggen, the movie is an American action-thriller scripted by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan, and Noah Miller. When terrorists take control of the G20 conference, Viola Davis stars as U.S. President Danielle Sutton negotiating an international catastrophe.

Set in Cape Town, South Africa, the movie examines family, leadership, and world security issues, with Sutton applying her military knowledge to defend world leaders and her own family from the mercenaries threatening to cause mayhem.

The film, available globally on Amazon Prime Video, stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, and Antony Starr. One woman decides the fate of global leaders and the world's security in G20, a political thriller. Political thriller and action drama fans should watch the film for suspense, action, and drama.

Stay tuned for more updates as the year progresses. The movie is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

