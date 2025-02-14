G20: Release date, cast, and everything to know about Prime Video's action thriller

The much-anticipated action thriller G20 is set to release globally on Prime Video on April 10, 2025. Starring Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, the movie follows the perilous journey of U.S. President Danielle Sutton as she faces a life-threatening crisis during the international summit.

The movie is mostly about the G20 summit, which is a meeting of world leaders to talk about problems concerning the world. But chaos breaks out when terrorists take over the event with President Sutton as their main target.

Sutton's quick thinking and military skills are put to the test. She has to find her way through the danger to keep her family, the country, and the world leaders safe from the attackers.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

G20 releases on April 10, 2025

Expand Tweet

The official release of G20 on Prime Video is Friday, April 10, 2025, fans can look forward to an explosive action-packed thriller featuring some of Hollywood's biggest stars. The global streaming premiere will allow viewers from around the world to experience the action-packed drama.

Expand Tweet

In the movie, U.S. President Danielle Sutton is put in a dangerous situation when terrorists take over the G20 summit, a major international conference. As the summit of world leaders takes place in Cape Town, it becomes a high-stakes target for people who want to take over the world's financial markets and power.

Since Sutton is in the middle of everything, he becomes the main target of the attackers. Given that she is a good leader and has military training, she can avoid being caught and fight back against the terrorists.

The story gets more complicated as President Sutton tries to keep her family safe, defend her country, and make sure the other leaders are safe. Along the way, she has to make tough choices that test how smart and strong she is.

Terrorists are using technology to change global stories and cause chaos, so Sutton has to figure out how to beat her enemies while keeping her family safe.

Cast: A star-studded ensemble

The cast of G20 is led by Viola Davis, who plays U.S. President Danielle Sutton. Anthony Anderson, famous for playing Derek Sutton on the TV show Black-ish, joins the cast as well.

Meanwhile, Serena Sutton is the daughter of the President, played by Marsai Martin. Agent Manny Ruiz, played by Ramón Rodríguez, is an important ally.

In addition to Rutledge, Douglas Hodge acts Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel plays the role of Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore plays Elena Romano, and Christopher Farrar plays Demetrius Sutton.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the film trailer starts, the tension builds as Viola Davis's character, U.S. President Danielle Sutton, is told of a crisis. Sutton quickly responds, showing that she is not scared and is ready to act.

Since terrorists are planning to carry out a terrible event called "Project Deep Fake," Sutton needs to figure out how to stop them. As she fights to save everyone around her, the trailer shows how determined and resourceful can be.

G20 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback