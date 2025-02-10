Neymar registers forgettable statistics as details of his performance in full debut for Santos since return to boyhood club comes to light

Brazilian star Neymar Jr recorded a below-par performance in his first start for Santos since returning to the club in January. The 33-year-old signed a six-month deal with his boyhood club following the termination of his contract with Al-Hilal.

He parted ways with the Saudi Pro League side after an injury-ridden period at the club. He joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023 but managed only seven appearances in one and a half years.

The former Barcelona star was heavily linked with a move to the MLS during the recently concluded winter transfer window but opted to return to his boyhood club Santos. He made his debut for Santos on February 5, coming off the bench at halftime in their 1-1 draw with Botafogo.

Neymar was then handed a place in the starting XI for the side's clash with Novorizontino three days later. However, the Brazilian winger went on to register forgettable statistics in the match which ended goalless.

As per GOAL, the former Al-Hilal forward completed only one of his eight dribbles, lost the ball 24 times, and failed to land a shot on target in 75 minutes. He also completed just 79 percent of his passes during the match.

Santos will hope that the Brazil national team record goalscorer can be back to his best in due time. In his first stint at the club, he led them to six trophies, recording 136 goals and 64 assists in 225 appearances.

NBA star picks jersey number at new club in honour of Neymar

NBA star Jimmy Butler name-dropped Neymar Jr when asked why he picked jersey No. 10 at the Golden State Warriors. Butler, 35 was recently traded to the Dubs from the Maimi Heat.

During his unveiling as a Warriors player, Butler was asked why he picked No. 10. He mentioned the Brazilan star's name, indicating that he chose the number as a tribute to him alongside former Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Butler and Neymar share a close relationship. The footballer was notably spotted on courtside showing support for the basketball star during the 2023 NBA finals between the Heats and Denver Nuggets.

