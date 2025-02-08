Jimmy Butler namedrops Neymar Jr and ex-Manchester United star when asked why he picked No. 10 jersey at Golden State Warriors

NBA star Jimmy Butler name-dropped Neymar Jr and former Manchester United star Paul Pogba when asked why he picked jersey No. 10 at the Golden State Warriors. The five-time NBA All-Star player was traded from the Miami Heat to the Warriors on trade deadline day (February 6).

During his unveiling as a Warriors player, Butler was asked why he picked No. 10 at his new home. He mentioned three names - Marqueese Grayson, Neymar Jr, and Paul Pogba - indicating that he chose the number as a tribute to them.

Grayson, a former basketballer and Butler's first cousin notably wore No. 10 during his playing days. Neymar wore No. 10 at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Al-Hilal, and his current club Santos. The 33-year-old also wears the number for the Brazil national team.

Pogba, meanwhile, didn't wear jersey No. 10 at Manchester United. The Frenchman wore No. 6 at the Premier League club, but he donned No. 10 during his stints with Italian club Juventus.

Jimmy Butler's friendship with the two footballers is well-documented. The football duo have been seen on courtside, showing their support for the NBA star while he was with the Heats.

The two football stars' careers have taken somewhat of a downward trajectory in recent times. Neymar has suffered recurring injuries for the past year which limited his playing time and led to the termination of his mega contract deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The 33-year-old recently returned to his boyhood club Santos.

Pogba has been out of action since 2023 after he was banned for doping. The ex-Manchester United star was initially handed a four-year ban, which was later reduced to 18 months. He is set to return to action in March but is currently a free agent after his contract with Juventus was terminated in November 2024.

"I can’t find the words to describe the feeling I felt when I stepped out onto the pitch today" - Neymar on debut with Santos

Brazilian forward Neymar was elated to return to his boyhood club Santos after 12 years. The 33-year-old re-joined the Brazilian outfit in January after his contract with Saudi side Al-Hilal was terminated.

He came off the bench during Santos' 1-1 draw with Botafogo SP in Paulista on Thursday (February 6). Speaking after the game, the Brazil star expressed his delight to be back home. He said (via Aljazeera):

“I can’t find the words to express the feeling when you love something. I love Santos very much and I can’t find the words to describe the feeling I felt when I stepped out onto the pitch today."

Neymar began his career with Santos in 2009. He won six titles with the club, recording 136 goals and 64 assists in 225 games before moving to Europe to play for Barcelona in 2013.

