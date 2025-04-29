Is Based on a True Story cancelled by Peacock? Explained

The series Based on a True Story, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, was a hit among viewers, mixing dark comedy with a thrilling narrative. Premiering on June 8, 2023, on Peacock, it quickly gained attention for its engaging plot.

The series' popularity brought about a second season that premiered on November 21, 2024. Though well-liked, it was surprisingly axed in April 2025. Peacock has chosen to cancel Based on a True Story after two seasons.

Driving the show are Ava, a pregnant real estate agent, and her husband, Nate, a former tennis star-turned-coach, as the two explore a murder mystery. Fans of crime dramas found the show to be in line with Cuoco's fixation on true crime.

With season 2 even getting a higher approval rating compared to season 1, this unexpected cancellation follows two seasons' worth of favorable reviews from critics and fans alike. Peacock's decision brings much dismay from fans who were left with unanswered cliffhangers at the end of the second season.

Although Peacock has not given specific reasons for the cancellation, it is clear that the platform is focusing on other projects. This decision ends an unexpected but beloved show, leaving viewers wondering about similar shows on the platform.

Peacock is canceling Based on a True Story

Peacock's decision to cancel Based on a True Story follows a broader pattern of cutbacks. The streaming service has canceled multiple scripted series recently. The dark comedy thriller, which earned a loyal following, is now joining a list of axed shows despite positive reception from critics and audiences.

Season 2 ended with unresolved storylines, particularly a major cliffhanger, which will not be explored further. This abrupt end leaves fans wondering why such a promising show was cut short, especially considering the warm reception it received.

The series has received largely favorable reviews with a critics' score of 79% and an audience score of 75% on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. It has also scored a 7.2 rating on IMDb.

Exploring reasons behind Based on a True Story cancellation

Peacock has not disclosed specific viewership numbers or reasons behind the decision to cancel Based on a True Story. It might, however, be the consequence of internal strategic changes or the need to clear the way for more recent material.

Many fans are left wondering about the underlying reasons behind the cancellation of a show that appeared to have growth potential because of the absence of a clear justification. The show has had its share of acclaim and success, making its sudden cancellation all the more perplexing.

Potential impact of the cancellation of Based on a True Story

The cancellation could be part of a larger trend where networks prioritize newer, potentially more lucrative content over continuing older shows.

As platforms review their strategies, especially in view of the very competitive environment, this trend is growingly prevalent in the streaming sector. For fans of the show, this cancellation signals a sad conclusion to a series they had invested time and emotions in.

Other shows canceled by Peacock

Apart from Based on a True Story, Peacock canceled several other shows, signaling a more aggressive content purge. Steph Curry and Adam Pally's sports mockumentary Mr. Throwback was canceled as well.

Despite airing a full season, Peacock reassessed its programming and did not renew it. Teacup, starring Yvonne Strahovski, and Hysteria!, starring Julie Bowen, were also among the series canceled by the network after limited runs.

More about Based on a True Story

The central plot of the show revolves around a couple's investigation into a potential serial killer, blending elements of true crime podcasts with a humorous perspective.

Ava's fixation on true crime sets the backdrop for the couple to launch a podcast, which throws them into a realm of peril and dark secrets. With lots of twists and turns along the way, people are pulled into the mystery as the story develops. Among the show's cast are Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, whose performances drove the dark comedy to new heights.

Though the show was cancelled, Cuoco and Messina's performances drew a lot of acclaim, many viewers noting their chemistry as a series highlight. Supporting characters like Ruby Gale and Tory Thompson gave the plot more depth and made the program fun. Apart from Cuoco and Messina, the series starred actors Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, and Natalia Dyer, among others.

