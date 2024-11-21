Based on a True Story season 2: Full list of cast in the series

Based on a True Story season 2 premiered on November 21, 2024, exclusively on Peacock. The entire eight-episode season was released simultaneously, allowing viewers to binge-watch the dark comedy thriller at their convenience.

The story delves into the intricacies of new parenthood as Ava and Nathan Bartlett, who are portrayed by Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, become entangled in a web of true crime intrigue.

The storyline is further complicated by the introduction of new characters and the return of Matt Pierce, who is portrayed by Tom Bateman. Their lives become increasingly complex.

Melissa Fumero, who is recognized for her role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is a noteworthy addition to the cast. She will play Drew, a new friend of Ava.

Full list of the cast of Based on a True Story season 2

Main cast and characters

Here are the main cast and characters played by the actors in Based on a True Story season 2:

Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett

Images of Kaley Cuoco (Image via Instagram/@kaleycuoco)

Ava, a real estate agent with a fervor for true crime, is frequently thrust into perilous situations by her inquisitiveness. Kaley Cuoco is recognized for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, which demonstrate her ability to adapt to a variety of genres.

Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett

A former tennis star turned coach, Nathan supports Ava while dealing with his challenges. Messina's notable works include The Mindy Project and Sharp Objects, highlighting his range as an actor.

Tom Bateman as Matt Pierce

A plumber with a sinister side, Matt's interactions with Ava and Nathan add tension to the narrative. Bateman has appeared in Murder on the Orient Express and Vanity Fair, bringing depth to his roles.

Liana Liberato as Tory Thompson

Images of Liana Liberato (Image via Instagram/@lianaliberato)

Ava's younger sister, whose involvement with Matt complicates family dynamics. Liberato is known for If I Stay and Light as a Feather, demonstrating her talent in both film and television.

Melissa Fumero as Drew

Images of Melissa Fumero (Image via Instagram/@melissafumero)

Introduced in Season 2, Drew becomes a new friend to Ava, providing a fresh perspective. Fumero gained fame as Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, earning praise for her comedic timing.

Supporting cast of Based on a True Story season 2

Here are the supporting cast and character list of Based on a True Story season 2:

Priscilla Quintana as Ruby Gale: Ava's affluent friend whose lifestyle contrasts with Ava's own.

Ava's affluent friend whose lifestyle contrasts with Ava's own. Natalia Dyer as Chloe Lake: A bartender who catches the attention of both Matt and Nathan.

A bartender who catches the attention of both Matt and Nathan. Li Jun Li as Michelle: Nathan's colleague at the country club..

Nathan's colleague at the country club.. Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Serena: One of Ava's best friends, offering support and advice.

One of Ava's best friends, offering support and advice. Aisha Alfa as Carolyn: Another close friend of Ava.

Another close friend of Ava. Alex Alomar Akpobome as Ryan: A client of Ava's, seeking to purchase a mansion.

A client of Ava's, seeking to purchase a mansion. June Diane Raphael as Lipinski Sister No. 1: Part of a duo that brings comedic elements to the series.

Part of a duo that brings comedic elements to the series. Brandon Keener as Paul: Serena's husband.

Serena's husband. Miles Mussenden as Detective Quincy Burrell: A detective whose investigations intersect with Ava and Nathan's lives.

A detective whose investigations intersect with Ava and Nathan's lives. Sebastian Quinn as Carlos: Ruby's paramour.

Plot overview

In Based on a True Story season 2, Ava and Nathan Bartlett are three months into parenthood and are attempting to reconcile their new responsibilities with their lingering obsessions from their past. Nathan concentrates on private tennis coaching, while Ava resumes her real estate career.

A series of new murders thwarts their attempts to distance themselves from true crime, drawing them back into a world they hoped to leave behind. The recurrence of Matt Pierce and Tory's involvement with him further complicates their lives, resulting in unexpected and suspenseful developments.

Production and direction

Based on a True Story season 2 is directed by Annie Weisman, a showrunner who is recognized for her contributions to Physical. The executive producers of the series are Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Craig Rosenberg, Kaley Cuoco, and Chris Messina. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

All the episodes of Based on a True Story season 2 are available to stream on Peacock TV.

