Based on a True Story season 1: Everything you need to know before watching Season 2

Based on a True Story season 2 is set to premiere on Peacock on November 21, 2024. Before diving back into the fascinating world of this suspenseful dark comedy-drama series this Friday, there are several key points from season 1 that one should remember, to improve their understanding of the events in the upcoming season.

The first season of Based on a True Story concluded with a major cliffhanger, after Simon found the Bartletts wiping off blood stains in their kitchen, and began to question it. The blood was from Ruby, who was discovered dead outside the Bartletts' house shortly after she had found out about Ava and Nathan's deception regarding their true crime podcast.

Based on a True Story season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger

In the tense finale of Based on a True Story Season 1, Ava and Nathan grapple with the fallout of Ruby's death. Ruby was believed to have been killed by Matt, a serial killer, to protect their secret agreement about the true-crime podcast featuring him as the central subject. Ruby uncovered the Bartletts’ collaboration with Matt after finding the burner phone Ava had lost. Reading the messages revealed the truth, sealing her fate.

However, before she could confront the Bartletts about it, she was discovered dead on the couple's doorstep at their Malibu beach house. Distressed at the scene, they contacted Matt to ask if he was involved. However, he did not provide a clear answer and told them to work it out themselves.

With Ruby's bloodstained and lifeless body before them, the Bartletts understood that they needed to act quickly and dispose of the body from the location as soon as feasible. They determined the ideal place for disposing of Ruby's body: a sinkhole at the tennis club where Nathan works, which is expected to be filled soon due to construction.

After disposing of the body, Ava and Nathan returned home to clean up the bloodstains, including those in the kitchen. However, their efforts were interrupted when Simon, Ruby's husband, questioned them about the stains. The scene ends on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager for answers in Based on a True Story season 2.

Nathan and Tory are involved in a secret relationship, which will make matters worse for Ava and Nathan

Amidst all the chaos that occurred in Ava and Nathan's life in the first season of Based on a True Story, Cupid seemed to have struck Tory, Ava's younger sister, and Matt, the serial killer, who appeared to have a great time ever since they met.

Throughout the season, the duo shared numerous flirtatious moments with each other. As the season progressed, the level of flirtation escalated considerably, culminating with the two finally sharing a kiss towards the end of the season, just moments after Ruby's lifeless body was discovered on the welcome mat of the Bartletts' Malibu beach house.

That said, it is important to note, that Tory was completely unaware of the fact that Nathan was a serial killer and that her older sister Ava and brother-in-law Nathan were collaborating with him on their podcast to get themselves on their feet.

All episodes of Based on a True Story season 1 are currently available for streaming on Peacock.

