'We question them' - Making Manson director dispels myths around Charles Manson (Exclusive)

The legend of Charles Manson makes people across the world shudder to this day, several decades after his 'family' murdered seven individuals, including actress Sharon Tate.

Making Manson attempts to relook at the story of Manson and bust some of the myths and lore around the sadistic cult leader. Much of the testimony comes from his own words, through recordings of Charles Manson.

In addition to this, director Billie Mintz also gathered members of Charles Manson's 'family' as well as family members of those affected by his crimes for the three-part Peacock docuseries. When not behind the lens, Mintz, who is a musician by trade, was gracious enough to spend a few moments of his precious time to chat with Sportskeeda.

Trending

He spoke about the essence of what Making Manson is:

"So, that’s what we do on our show. We take these narratives that have been told over and over again and we question them."

Charles Manson - Myth vs. truth? Billie Mintz sheds some light

Mintz reminded me that the 'Summer of 69', when the gruesome murders were orchestrated by Manson's 'family' members, was the time of Satanic Panic.

Even though the narrative is that Manson heard Helter Skelter by The Beatles and thought he heard a hidden message through the song, the documentary challenges this age-old notion through Manson's own words. Mintz said:

"In the show, we talk about the narrative was always that he was hearing secret messages. But in Manson’s own words, one of the things he talks about was that that wasn’t true. That was a narrative that was created by other people. And that for him it was just the song."

Expand Tweet

Occultism and mysticism were the themes of the late 60s. I bring up, how, even a timeless track like Stairway to Heaven has some saying that when played backward, has a secret message. Mintz offered his perspective on the Led Zeppelin classic:

"But you do bring up about the Stairway to Heaven point. Which definitely does come up in the show. This was the time of Satanic panic. Where you had this counterculture and this culture. The normal culture. And they saw the counter culture as being Satanic."

Even though there is so much content about Charles Manson in both online and offline media, Mintz wondered about the truthfulness of some of the stories. He offered an example:

"Even so much as we know Manson as a guy with a beard. Right? And that’s the iconic Manson. That’s the mythological Manson that we all know. The collective Manson. But what Manson reveals in our show is that the reason he had a beard…he’s never had a beard…the reason he has a beard is that they wouldn’t let him shave. The time he was in prison. Before he came to the public."

Expand Tweet

Mintz continued, explaining how Charles Manson's most iconic image, which painted him in a certain light, was not by choice:

"So, here he comes out with the beard. They are calling him a hippie cult leader. He comes out with a beard and this guy has never even had a beard before. And then he refused to shave it afterwards because he didn’t want to what you call ‘sell out’. So, this is what we cover in the show. Manson’s explanation of the things you’re talking about that he rejects."

Making Manson premieres on Peacock on November 19th. Hear the story of one of the world's most controversial men, from his own mouth. Chills guaranteed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback