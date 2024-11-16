What is Making Manson on Peacock all about? Everything to know 

Making Manson is a three-part documentary series about the infamous cult leader Charles Manson. The series is directed by Billie Mintz and will be released on Peacock on November 19, 2024.

Charles Manson spent 45 years of his life in jail for his involvement in the August 1969 killings in which the actor Sharon Tate, along with her four friends, were murdered. Manson wasn't directly involved in the murders, committed by his followers, but he was convicted for inciting the crimes due to his influence over them. In the series, Manson admits to being involved in more crimes, including theft and murder.

Making Manson is executive produced by Max Welch, Kate Maddigan, Tim Withers, and Duane Jones for Renowned Films.

Making Manson is about the cult leader Charles Manson

Charles Mansion is one of the most infamous people in the world. He is known for creating a cult, whose members went on two nights of killing spree in August 1969. He admittedly ordered his followers to carry out horrific violence to innocent victims including actor Sharon Tata, who was 81/2 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder.

The next night, his followers killed the grocery store business owners Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. The motive behind these killings was to ignite race wars, known as Helter Skelter, by pinning the murders on black Americans.

In the documentary series, over 100 hours of recorded conversation would reveal new information about the cult leader, who has been the subject of more than 20 films, books, and documentaries. The series also includes interviews with former cult members and the family members of the victim.

Manson admits to killing more people in the trailer of Making Manson

The trailer for the series which was released on October 23, 2024, has presented some shocking revelations. Multiple audio clips can be heard in Manson's voice in which he says:

“There’s a whole part of my life that nobody knows about. "I lived in Mexico for a while. I went to Acapulco, stole some cars." In another clip, he says, "I’d murder everybody I could. I’d kill y’all if I had the chance.”

In a shocking audio clip featured in the trailer, he reveals that he has killed more people than he is convicted for.

"I just got involved in stuff over my head, man. Got involved in a couple killings. I left my .357 magnum in Mexico City and I left some dead people on the beach."

Where and how to watch Making Manson?

Making Manson will be available for viewers in the United States on Peacock on November 19, 2024. Viewers would need a subscription to stream the documentary series. A monthly subscription to a Peacock Premium plan costs $7.99 or $79.99 annually. You can also opt for the Peacock Premium Plus plan to stream content without ads for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

