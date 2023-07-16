7 chilling films and TV shows based around Charles Manson

Charles Manson is undoubtedly one of the most infamous men in the world. He was the leader of the murderous cult, the Manson family, that was responsible for over nine murders, alongside other major and petty crimes in the Los Angeles area.

Manson and his "family" rose to prominence in the 1960s. He was revered by his followers as a messiah of sorts, the re-incarnation or manifestation of Jesus Christ. With the ability to manipulate the people around him, Manson became the leader of a cult that went on to commit multiple crimes in California.

Charles Manson in court on June 18, 1970 (Image via Getty)

Manson and his followers were finally arrested in 1971 after the tragic events of the LaBianca/Tate murders. Their crimes made a huge impact on the public, and to this day ranks among the most notorious murders in American history.

Following his conviction, the media went crazy and did multiple pieces on him and his cult. Ranging from films to TV shows to documentaries, numerous titles have come out which revolve around Charles Manson and the Manson family.

In this article, we list out our top picks that you can add to your watchlist to get a better idea of who Charles Manson was and what his influence did.

7 titles that you can watch if you want to know more about Charles Manson

1) Helter Skelter

Helter Skelter (Image via CBS)

Helter Skelter is a crime thriller made-for-television film from CBS that was released in 1976. Tom Gries directed the film with a screenplay written by JP Miller, which was in turn inspired by Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry's 1974 book of the same name.

The cast featured Steve Railsback, George DiCenzo, Nancy Wolfe, Marilyn Burns, Christina Hart, Alan Oppenheimer, Marc Alaimo, Cathey Paine and others in pivotal roles. Premiering on CBS in two parts, it became the most-watched made-for-tv movie ever.

The film followed the investigation of the number of murders that took place in California in the late 60s and early 70s. It follows the trial of the Tate/ LaBianca killings and the subsequent conviction of Charles Manson and his family for the crimes they committed.

2) Tomorrow Coast to Coast with Tom Snyder: Charles Manson

The interview on Tomorrow Coast to Coast with Charles Manson (Image via NBC)

Tomorrow Coast to Coast was a late-night talk show on NBC. The show ran from 1973 to 1981. Tom Snyder was the host for over seven years before Rona Barrett joined as a co-host on the show's last two years.

Over the course of eight years, the show had some notable guests and personalities, and it was popular for having an intimate or personal exchange with them. Also with The Tonight Show airing right before it, The Tomorrow Show had a more niche list of guests, instead of the more popular.

Toward its last days, Tom Snyder interviewed then-convicted mass-murderer Charles Manson to increase viewership. It was one of the most personal and one-on-one dialogues with the man himself and detailed his personal take on the series of events. One of the more important aspects of the interview was how Manson actually carried himself.

3) Charles Manson: The Final Words

Charles Manson: The Final Words (Image via Reelz)

Charles Manson: The Final Words is an original documentary from the house of Reelz. The film was directed by Buddy Day and narrated by musician-filmmaker Rob Zombie. It was released to December 3, 2017 after Manson died on November 19, 2017.

The highlight of the title was the first person account from Manson, and his personal take on how the incidents took place years ago. The documentary also included archival and never-before-seen footages that were used to supplement the narrative.

The documentary gave us a peek at the true man Charles Manson was — his outlook and ideologies and how his years of incarceration affected him. What sets The Final Words apart from all the other titles would be the fact that it was literally the last project done on him, while he was alive.

4) The Manson Family

The Manson Family (Image via Dinsdale Releasing)

The Manson Family is a true-crime horror mockumentary from the house of Dinsdale Releasing. The one and a half hour film was both written and directed by Jim Van Bebber, and started shooting in 1988. However, a shortage of funds hindered production multiple times.

After multiple delays, the film was finally theatrically released in 1997. The cast featured Marcelo Games, Marc Pitman, Leslie Orr, Maureen Allisse, Amy Yates, Jim Van Bebber and others in pivotal roles.

With its staged interviews and original reconstructions of the events, the film was received as a unique approach to the subject matter. While some people praised it for its style, others found it to be a gory and desensitized version of the horrific events.

5) Manson: Music from an Unsound Mind

Manson: Music from an Unsound Mind (Image via Vision Films)

Manson: Music from an Unsound Mind is a biographical documentary from the house of Vision Films. Tom O'Dell wrote and directed the film while producing it alongside Elio Espana.

The film featured real interviews with former cult members and acquaintances of Charles Manson like Dianne Lake, Gregg Jakobson, Phil Kaufman, Stepher Desper and Ernie Knapp among others. The film looked at the less explored aspect of Manson's musical career and how it evolved into his infamous cult.

The official synopsis for the film on Vision Films' website reads as follows:

"The untold story of Charles Manson’s obsession to become a rock star, his rise in the LA music scene, the celebrities who championed his music including the Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson and his descent into violence once his dreams fell apart."

6) Leslie, My Name is Evil renamed to Manson, My Name is Evil

Leslie, My Name is Evil renamed to Manson, My Name is Evil (Image via Lionsgate)

Manson, My Name is Evil is a crime drama from the house of Lionsgate. Reginald Harkema wrote and directed the film with Leonard Farlinger and Jennifer Jonas produced it. The film was initially released as Leslie, My Name is Evil but was later renamed to Manson, My Name is Evil.

The cast featured Kristen Hager, Ryan Robbins, Gregory Smith, Kristin Adams, Peter Keleghan, Angelica Scannura, Kaniehtiio Horn, Don McKeller and others in pivotal roles. The film received generally positive reviews from critics with Ryan Robbin's performance as Manson being a highlight.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Perry, a sheltered chemist, falls in love with Leslie, a former homecoming princess, when he is selected to be a jury member at the Charles Manson trial. When Perry and Leslie lock eyes in court, Perry confronts the darkest, deepest parts of himself and our society."

7) Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Image via Sony Pictures)

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is a comedy drama from the house of Sony Pictures. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, the film was released in 2019. The film premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and was received extremely well by both critics and audiences for the direction, screenplay and cinematography.

The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Emile Hirsch, Austin Butler, Damon Herriman and others in notable roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore."

Unlike the other titles on this list, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood did not revolve around the Manson family but featured it as a pivotal part of the story. If you're not really in the mood to check out a in-depth look at the cult but still want to know how it was, then this is the perfect title for you.

If you're looking for titles that revolve around Charles Manson and his cult, then these are the perfect fit for you. Gear up for a chilling ride as they take you on a journey through the dark and twisted world of the man and his followers.