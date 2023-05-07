5 highs of Jennifer Lopez's music career as If You Had My Love song completes 25 years

Released in 1999 as part of her debut album On the 6, If You Had My Love helped launch Jennifer Lopez's music career and establish her as a major force in the pop music landscape. The song was a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

One of the best-selling singles of 1999, the song marked Lopez's transition from a movie star to a singing sensation. It also won critical acclaim, with many critics noting Lopez's strong vocals and her ability to convey emotion and vulnerability through her music.

If You Had My Love was a crucial moment in Jennifer Lopez's music career and remains a classic and beloved song in her discography.

25 years since the song's release, Jennifer Lopez is now one of the most popular singers in the music industry, and is known for her energetic performances and stunning vocals.

On the 6, On the Floor, and 3 other peaks in Jennifer Lopez's musical career

1) On the 6 (1999)

In 1999, Jennifer Lopez released her debut album titled On the 6. The album was a high point in her music career for several reasons, especially since it helped her transition from a movie star to a music artist.

It showcased Lopez's vocal ability, as well as her versatility as an artist, blending various genres such as pop, R&B, and Latin music.

On the 6 was a huge success, reaching number eight on the Billboard 200 chart and setting the stage for Lopez's career in the music industry. The album's lead single, If You Had My Love, was a massive hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Lopez her first number-one single.

The album also produced other hit singles, including Waiting for Tonight and Feelin' So Good.

2) This is Me… Then (2002)

Jennifer Lopez released her third studio album, This Is Me... Then, in 2002.

The album was a commercial success, debuting at number six on the Billboard 200 chart, and featured hit singles such as Jenny from the Block, All I Have, and I'm Glad. The album also had the highest opening sales of Lopez's career.

The album's lead single Jenny from the Block peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 while All I Have, a collaboration with rapper LL Cool J, became one of Lopez's most successful singles, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This Is Me... Then also showcased Lopez's songwriting ability, with many of the tracks being co-written by her. The album had a more personal and introspective tone compared to her previous albums, with several tracks inspired by her then-relationship with Ben Affleck.

3) We Are One (Ole Ola) - Official FIFA World Cup Anthem (2014)

We Are One (Ole Ola), which featured Jennifer Lopez alongside Pitbull and Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte, was the official anthem of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and was performed at the tournament's opening ceremony in Brazil.

The song was a commercial success, charting in several countries, and the music video received millions of views on YouTube. The track's upbeat and infectious rhythm, combined with the high-profile nature of the World Cup, helped introduce Jennifer Lopez to a wider international audience and further cemented her status as a global pop icon.

While We Are One (Ole Ola) may not be considered one of Jennifer Lopez's most iconic songs, its involvement in such a major global event certainly represents a high point in her music career.

4) On the Floor (2011)

Jennifer Lopez released her seventh studio album Love? in 2011. While the album debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 chart, it marked a high in Lopez's career with the hit single, On the Floor.

The song, which was a collaboration with rapper Pitbull, was a commercial success, topping the charts in over twenty countries and becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time. The song's upbeat and catchy melody, combined with Lopez's high-energy dance moves and Pitbull's rap verses, made it a club and radio favorite.

The music video for On the Floor was also a viral sensation, with over 2.1 billion views on YouTube as of May 2023. The song was a major hit for Jennifer Lopez, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest musical comebacks in history.

5) The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

In 2020, Jennifer Lopez, alongside fellow Latina artist Shakira, performed during the Super Bowl halftime show. It was a significant moment in Jennifer Lopez's career, as it was one of the biggest stages she has ever performed on and reached a massive audience of over 100 million viewers.

Along with her daughter Emme, Lopez delivered a high-energy, visually stunning performance that showcased her singing, dancing, and stage presence. The performance featured many of her hit songs, including Jenny from the Block, Waiting for Tonight, and Let's Get Loud, and also included a tribute to her Puerto Rican heritage.

The halftime show received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike, with many praising the two performers for their energy, talent, and inclusivity.

Often considered a triple threat for her singing, dancing, and acting abilities, Jennifer Lopez has had an impressive and influential career spanning over two decades.

Lopez's vocal abilities and diverse range of musical styles have helped establish her presence as one of the most iconic and beloved performers of her generation.

From her early chart-topping success with If You Had My Love to her more recent hits like On the Floor and Dinero, Lopez has consistently pushed the boundaries of pop music and remained relevant in a constantly evolving music industry. With her unwavering dedication to her craft, Jennifer Lopez's impact on the music industry will undoubtedly continue to be felt for years to come.

