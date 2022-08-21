NBC Dateline: Why did the Manson Family kill actress Sharon Tate?

The upcoming episode of NBC Dateline, titled The Summer of Manson, will explore one of the most widely discussed murders of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Quentin Tarantino even revisited the horrific murders in his recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

On August 8, 1969, four members of the cult led by Charles Manson entered the house of actress Sharon Tate and murdered her along with others present there.

The Manson family, or the commune led by Charles Manson, consisted of about 100 members who committed crimes and murders under the influence of their leader. In August 1969, the cult was active in California and made headlines after committing the Tate-LaBianca murders that shook the world.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of NBC Dateline reads:

"Through new interviews with insiders, take a look into Manson's world; learn how a career-criminal convinced his followers to kill innocent victims and deliver him the fame he craved."

diesel8 @banjifb carol💙💛💙💛 @chbrkr Will MAGAs continue to support Trump if he is found guilty of passing classified information to Russia and Saudi Arabia? Patriots don't commit TREASON. #TrumpTreason Will MAGAs continue to support Trump if he is found guilty of passing classified information to Russia and Saudi Arabia? Patriots don't commit TREASON. #TrumpTreason Its a cult. The Charles Manson family who Manson manipulated to murder pregnant Sharon Tate in the 1960's continued to be loyal to Charles Manson until the end. twitter.com/chbrkr/status/… Its a cult. The Charles Manson family who Manson manipulated to murder pregnant Sharon Tate in the 1960's continued to be loyal to Charles Manson until the end. twitter.com/chbrkr/status/…

Tune in to the episode of NBC Dateline on August 20, 2022 at 10/9c to learn more about the Manson family murders.

NBC Dateline: The Summer of Manson - What happened at the Tate residence on August 8, 1969?

On the night in question, four members of the Manson family – Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Linda Kasabian – entered the Tate residence to "totally destroy" everyone in it, and to do it "as gruesome as you can," as per Manson's instructions.

The occupants of 10500 Cielo Drive that night included film director Roman Polanski's pregnant wife, actress Sharon Tate, noted celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring, Polanski's friend Wojciech Frykowski, Frykowski's girlfriend, Folgers coffee heiress Abigail Folger, and Steven Parent.

Michael Faulkner @Mikefa123 52 years since the infamous #mansonmurders . Please remember the victims and honor their memory by signing petitions against parole of these vicious killers. Noparoleformansonfamily.com 52 years since the infamous #mansonmurders. Please remember the victims and honor their memory by signing petitions against parole of these vicious killers. Noparoleformansonfamily.com https://t.co/pzotL5OjWj

While Kasabian remained a bystander, Watson and the other women entered the house and brutally murdered the occupants. After shooting Steven Parent in the driveway, they gathered the others in the living room, where they killed the rest one by one, stabbing and shooting them multiple times.

Finally, Tate pleaded with them to let her live until she gave birth and offered herself as a hostage to save her unborn child. However, Watson and Atkins stabbed Tate 16 times and killed her. Her child eventually died of cerebral anoxia in the womb.

NBC Dateline: The Summer of Manson - Why did the Manson family murder Sharon Tate?

Charles Manson was an aspiring musician who used unconventional ways to network within the music industry and Hollywood to further his career. He tried to get a record contract with record producer Terry Melcher, who previously lived on Cielo Drive with his girlfriend Candice Bergen and musician Mark Lindsay.

Vince Scales @VinceS_PGH In 1971, Charles Manson was convicted of 1st-degree murder & conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7 people. Although the prosecution conceded that Manson never literally ordered the murders, they contended that his ideology constituted an overt act of conspiracy! In 1971, Charles Manson was convicted of 1st-degree murder & conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7 people. Although the prosecution conceded that Manson never literally ordered the murders, they contended that his ideology constituted an overt act of conspiracy!

Melcher earlier considered and then decided against giving Manson a record contract. So it's possible that Sharon Tate and the other occupants of the house that night were not the Manson family's intended targets. They were murdered because the previous tenants of the house had crossed Manson, who was probably unaware of the change in the occupants.

There is still evidence to the contrary as Susan Atkins, one of the members who perpetrated the murders that night, claimed that they murdered Tate and the others because they "wanted to do a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take notice." She indicated that Manson knew that Melcher was no longer living on Cielo Drive.

Learn more about the Manson family killings by watching the NBC Dateline episode, which is set to air on August 20, 2022 at 10/9c.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora