Peacock TV channel lineup 2024: Complete list of popular content hubs available this year

As a streaming service, Peacock offers more than NBC content and original productions. Since its launch on July 15, 2020, the platform has expanded to include a variety of on-demand TV, movies, sports, and events. Today, the platform offers over 50 live channels for viewers to choose from and watch.
The OTT streaming platform has three tiers of service available to its users: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The content available for free is limited, with Premium letting its users access all content with ads. Premium Plus lets users enjoy all content without any ads, with a few exceptions.
With more than 50 channels available for users to browse through, here is a complete list of channels that can be accessed with a Premium Plus subscription in 2024.
Full list of Peacock Premium channels 2024
The complete channels list available for Premium users is given below:
- Hallmark Channel
- NBC News Now
- NBC Sports
- Black Cinema
- Black-Led Comedy
- Black-Led Drama
- SNL Vault
- LOL! Network
- Watch This Week
- Law & Order
- One Chicago
- Dateline 24/7
- Snapped
- True Crime
- Race Against Crime
- American Greed
- Kiss Me Deadly
- The Office
- Sitcom Staples
- Comedy TV
- Classic TV Comedy
- Peacock REALITY
- Crisley
- BRAVO Real Housewives
- BRAVO Below Deck
- BRAVO Million Dollar Listing
- Bad Girls Club
- Great Finds
- Hells Kitchen
- New Movies From Theaters
- Hit Blockbuster Movies
- Comedy Movies
- Peacock Picks Family
- Rotten Tomatoes Movie Channel
- Out of this world
- Unsolved mysteries
- Witching Hour
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- Hallmark Drama
- Drama TV
- Classic TV Crime
- Peacock Latino
- Casa Cerrado
- T Al Día
- NFL Channel
- WWE Network
- Premier League
- Golf Pass
- Sky News
- NBC Philadelphia News
- NBC New York News
- NBC Chicago News
- NBC South Florida News
- NBC Boston News
- NBC Los Angeles News
- Today All Day
- CJ ENM PICKS
- Circle
- NBC Lx News
- This Old House
What is the cost of Peacock subscription? Price details explored
Peacock’s Premium service begins at $4.99 per month, presenting itself as one of the most affordable streaming options on the market. To put this in perspective, a basic Netflix account starts at $6.99 monthly, while both Hulu and Disney Plus plans start at $7.99 per month. Notably, Premium provides access to over 50 live channels, and its cost remains steady without any additional add-ons available for purchase.
For those seeking an ad-free experience, Premium Plus is available starting at $9.99 per month, offering all features included in the Premium pack but without any ads. Additionally, subscribers can download select content to watch offline and also stream their local NBC channel. In terms of pricing, this remains the same as ad-free Netflix subscriptions ($6.99) and falls below the price points of ad-free Hulu and Disney Plus accounts, which are priced at $14.99 and $10.99 per month, respectively.
Offering plenty of content at a much lower price than its competitors, this OTT service is one of the best streaming services for users in North America. From Comedy TV to WWE Network, the platform has something from everyone including kids and adults.
With over 30 million paid subscribers, Peacock can be considered one of the best and most affordable streaming options for people.