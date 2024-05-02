Peacock TV channel lineup 2024: Complete list of popular content hubs available this year

As a streaming service, Peacock offers more than NBC content and original productions. Since its launch on July 15, 2020, the platform has expanded to include a variety of on-demand TV, movies, sports, and events. Today, the platform offers over 50 live channels for viewers to choose from and watch.

The OTT streaming platform has three tiers of service available to its users: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The content available for free is limited, with Premium letting its users access all content with ads. Premium Plus lets users enjoy all content without any ads, with a few exceptions.

With more than 50 channels available for users to browse through, here is a complete list of channels that can be accessed with a Premium Plus subscription in 2024.

Full list of Peacock Premium channels 2024

Over 50 live channels are available on the platform (via Microsoft)

The complete channels list available for Premium users is given below:

Hallmark Channel

NBC News Now

NBC Sports

Black Cinema

Black-Led Comedy

Black-Led Drama

SNL Vault

LOL! Network

Watch This Week

Law & Order

One Chicago

Dateline 24/7

Snapped

True Crime

Race Against Crime

American Greed

Kiss Me Deadly

The Office

Sitcom Staples

Comedy TV

Classic TV Comedy

Peacock REALITY

Crisley

BRAVO Real Housewives

BRAVO Below Deck

BRAVO Million Dollar Listing

Bad Girls Club

Great Finds

Hells Kitchen

New Movies From Theaters

Hit Blockbuster Movies

Comedy Movies

Peacock Picks Family

Rotten Tomatoes Movie Channel

Out of this world

Unsolved mysteries

Witching Hour

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

Drama TV

Classic TV Crime

Peacock Latino

Casa Cerrado

T Al Día

NFL Channel

WWE Network

Premier League

Golf Pass

Sky News

NBC Philadelphia News

NBC New York News

NBC Chicago News

NBC South Florida News

NBC Boston News

NBC Los Angeles News

Today All Day

CJ ENM PICKS

Circle

NBC Lx News

This Old House

What is the cost of Peacock subscription? Price details explored

Hundreds of series are available to watch (via Microsoft)

Peacock’s Premium service begins at $4.99 per month, presenting itself as one of the most affordable streaming options on the market. To put this in perspective, a basic Netflix account starts at $6.99 monthly, while both Hulu and Disney Plus plans start at $7.99 per month. Notably, Premium provides access to over 50 live channels, and its cost remains steady without any additional add-ons available for purchase.

For those seeking an ad-free experience, Premium Plus is available starting at $9.99 per month, offering all features included in the Premium pack but without any ads. Additionally, subscribers can download select content to watch offline and also stream their local NBC channel. In terms of pricing, this remains the same as ad-free Netflix subscriptions ($6.99) and falls below the price points of ad-free Hulu and Disney Plus accounts, which are priced at $14.99 and $10.99 per month, respectively.

A screenshot of the home page (via Microsoft)

Offering plenty of content at a much lower price than its competitors, this OTT service is one of the best streaming services for users in North America. From Comedy TV to WWE Network, the platform has something from everyone including kids and adults.

With over 30 million paid subscribers, Peacock can be considered one of the best and most affordable streaming options for people.