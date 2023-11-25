How to get Hulu subscription for 99 cents: a step by step guide

Popular streaming service Hulu has joined many companies offering viewers discounts for Black Friday. The Disney-owned service had initially promised a comprehensive price drop for the festive season.

The Black Friday streaming deal will remain live for only a few days, until November 28. Moreover, the year-long discount can also be clubbed with a Disney+ offer that allows viewers access to the platform for as low as $2 a month. Here, we will look at a detailed guide on applying for the offer and getting an exciting deal.

Hulu’s Black Friday offer allows 1-year subscription to be bought for 99 cents

Hulu’s comprehensive portfolio means fans will be itching to get their hands on the 1-year subscription. Available for less than a dollar per month, the offer represents an 87% discount and can be clubbed with another Disney+ discount.

Fans can access Disney+ and Hulu for an entire year for around $3 per month. The offer can be applied by following the steps below.

First and foremost, viewers will want to check the offer availability in their region by going to the official website. Viewers can also see if they can club the Disney+ offer for an extra $2 per month. Once it is clear that the offers are available in your region, you might be pressed to make use of them quickly. It must be noted that the deal is available only for first-time subscribers or users who canceled their subscriptions at least a month before the offer goes live. Hence, you will not be eligible for the offer if you already have a Hulu subscription or have canceled yours only in the last 30 days. Of course, you can always use a new email ID to create a new account and use the offer. Once you ensure the offer is available in your region and there is a way of using it on your account, select the ad-supported tier of Hulu subscriptions. The offer is only for the ad-supported version and not for the premium-level ad-free subscription. Of course, the 87% discount means that most subscribers will not be concerned and will want to use the 99-cent offer. Finally, as mentioned above, viewers can also make use of the Disney+ offer that is currently available for $2 a month. That is in addition to Starz, which Hulku has made available for another 99 cents a month for the first six months of the subscription. All three services can be available for around $4 a month, and users can choose only Hulu and Starz for just $2 a month. Once you have finalized the subscription(s) you want, you will need to review and get past the terms and conditions. Subscribers must remember that the initial 99 cents a month offer is only available for an entire year, after which the total price will apply. Hulu is usually available for $7.99 monthly, representing enormous savings concerning the Black Friday deal.

With the offer set to end in a matter of days on November 28, viewers might want to hurry to finalize their deals. Hulu is only one of the many streaming services offering incredible Black Friday deals. The astonishing portfolio Hulu boasts of means that the 99 cents a month offer is virtually a no-brainer.