Is the Hulu Black Friday deal of 99 cents a month subscription real? Rumor explored

Hulu has just announced its biggest-ever sale and the streaming service takes the crown for the best Black Friday streaming deal ever. The platform has announced that the audience can get a subscription to the streamer for less than a dollar.

Hulu is now available for just 99 cents a month for an entire year. For less than a dollar, viewers can get access to the streamer's mammoth library of original programming for the whole year. This is a great opportunity for binge-watchers and movie lovers to dive into a huge collection of TV shows and movies.

More details explored about the Hulu Black Friday sale

Originally, the Hulu subscription was priced at $7.99. But with the Black Friday sale going on across the world, the streaming platform is offering subscriptions at only 99 cents per month. This promotional rate lasts an entire year but hurry up because the sale ends on November 28, 2023.

The only catch to this whole deal is that the rates apply only for the platform's ad-supported tier which comes at $7.99 a month, not the ad-free tier. This means that once the twelve months are over, subscribers will have to go back to the previous subscription of $7.99 a month. But one can always cancel before the deal gets over to avoid paying full price.

Sadly, this deal only applies to new customers or to those who canceled their old subscriptions at least a month ago. For viewers who are already subscribed to the streamer at the moment, the new price does not apply and they will have to continue paying $7.99 per month. Nevertheless, this is still a great way to encourage old customers and newbies to join the platform.

In addition to this exclusive promotion rate, viewers can even add Starz for an additional 99 cents a month for the first six months. This means that subscribers will get two premium streaming services for less than $2 a month for the next twelve months. Additionally, viewers can upgrade and add Disney + for just $2 more per month for the first year, of this deal.

The Hulu Black Friday sale is live now, which means there is no need to wait till Friday to watch all the terrific content on the platform.

Some great shows await for subscribers

Hulu is truly one of the most versatile and dynamic streaming platforms today with quality content. Right now, there are a lot of interesting shows to watch on the streaming platform like The Bear and A Murder at the End of the World, which can be accessed for only 99 cents a month if viewers subscribe by November 28.

Other than these, there are always some old Hulu classics to revisit like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Dropout, and Abbott Elementary.

Not only Hulu, but a number of other streaming services are offering promotional prices for their subscriptions. HBO Max is offering subscriptions at $2.99 a month, Paramount Plus for $1.99 a month and Philo live TV for 50% off.

With the Black Friday sale on, this is the best time to sign up for some of the best streaming services in the market.